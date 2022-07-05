In 2012, the University of Illinois enrolled 44,197 students. By 2021, this number increased by 12,060 — 27 percent — to 56,257.
You can see this growth reflected in dozens of new apartment buildings in Campustown.
However, the UI faculty has barely grown over the past decade.
In 2012, the UI employed 1,856 tenure-stream professors; by 2021, this number inched up to 1,936.
The addition of 80 new professor positions amounts to 4 percent growth over the past 10 years.
In the past year as chair of the UI Senate Budget Committee — a role I have had since 2016 — I heard unprecedented complaints from my faculty colleagues about this situation. Most concerns are expressed by full professors in STEM fields. They feel that the UI’s instructional quality is eroding.
To be clear, they are not complaining about pay, even though raises have been meager or non-existent over my years as committee chair.
Their complaints relate to the drought in hiring more professors to match the growth in instructional needs on our campus.
To put their concerns in perspective, consider that U.S. News & World Report ranked the UI as the 38th best university in the U.S. in 2008, 40th in 2009 and 39th in 2010.
A budget crunch related to a severe recession likely caused the UI’s ranking to drop to 47 in 2011, 45 in 2012 and 46 in 2013 before it improved to 41 in 2014 and 42 in 2015.
More recently — as the pandemic set in — the UI came in at No. 48 in 2020 and No. 47 in 2021. In 2022, its ranking remained at 47.
During some of this time, the UI experienced a hiring freeze, meaning that it couldn’t even fill vacant positions created by departures and retirements.
Rankings bounce around, but only to an extent. The downward trend for the campus in the past 15 years is more than a bad bounce in the data.
It’s hard to read recent U.S. News rankings that show Carnegie Mellon (25th); Wake Forest (28th); Boston College (36th); Boston University, Brandeis and Case Western Reserve and Tulane (tied for 42nd) ahead of the UI.
Many factors go into a school’s ranking, including the selectivity of its admissions. Student-to-faculty teaching ratios play only a small direct role, but this ratio indirectly influences other factors, such as graduation rates and students’ satisfaction with their experience.
Smart shoppers for a college education — especially high academic achievers — pay attention to a school’s student-to-faculty ratio. This is a good indicator of what to expect for class sizes and interaction and mentoring with professors.
In this vein, 29.6 percent of UI undergraduate class sections had a graduate assistant as the primary instructor in 2020-21.
It is disappointing that the UI ranked last among all Big Ten schools in its student-to-faculty ratio. Conference members’ 2022 U.S. News instructional ratios are shown below, from best to worst:
- Northwestern: 6:1
- Purdue: 13:1
- Michigan: 14:1
- Penn State: 14:1
- Iowa: 15:1
- Indiana: 16:1
- Nebraska: 16:1
- Rutgers: 16:1
- Michigan State: 16:1
- Wisconsin: 17:1
- Maryland: 17:1
- Minnesota: 17:1
- Ohio State: 19:1
- UI: 20:1
The National Center for Education Statistics reported in 2021 that the national average for college student-to-faculty ratios is 18:1. The median for Big Ten schools is 16:1. It would take an unusually large hiring program, or large drop in the UI’s student population, to close our gap to the median from a 20:1 position.
Campus leadership has successfully steered the university through immense budget challenges — most recently, severe budget hits related to COVID-19 — but unlike other schools in U.S. News’ rankings, also two years of state budget impasses caused by a protracted dispute between former Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Campus leaders deserve great credit for keeping the campus afloat and operating on a normal basis — as normal as the pandemic has allowed.
The UI campus has avoided disaster and obvious signs of decline.
But along the way, we have lost sight of the importance of hiring enough tenure-stream professors to serve our students — our future alumni — in a way that reflects our high standards for teaching.
Every other school in U.S. News’ rankings is facing serious challenges. It’s possible that the UI will rise because other schools fall behind it.
It’s also possible that schools behind it will rank above it in 2023, including Georgia (48th) and Lehigh, Northeastern, Ohio State, Pepperdine, Purdue and Villanova (all tied for 49th).
This much is clear: The UI is nearing a key symbolic rankings boundary, the elite group ranked 1-50.
Hiring faculty is like building a team: It takes years to restock and to launch successful careers. The time has come to prioritize a large hiring program for UI tenure-stream faculty.