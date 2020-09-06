On the day before the University of Illinois’ semester started last month, its chief modeler for all things COVID-19 and lead researcher on its saliva-test project, chemistry Professor and Associate Dean Martin Burke, assured us in The News-Gazette that everything was going to be just fine.
Why? Because UI students are so wonderfully moral and keep so safe. For proof of this claim, he recounts a personal, drive-by experience with students.
Burke thinks in-person learning can work during this semester and beyond: “We are quite confident as long as everybody does their part. That’s the key. I have great faith and confidence in our students. ... Young people have a very strong drive to get together and have fun. We know that. They know that. The message isn’t ‘Don’t socialize.’ The message is ‘Socialize safely.’”
Earlier last week, Burke was driving home past a row of fraternity houses. One had pulled its table-tennis setup outside in the yard. Members were wearing masks while playing.
“I’ve never felt so proud to be an Illini,” Burke said. “That is what we’re talking about.”
Here we have bottomless naivety and magical thinking waltzing together on stilts. And that bottomless naivety about the goodness of students has had disastrous effects on the very modeling with which Burke put the whole university on course to reopen with in-person teaching.
His model did take into account that students would put themselves, and therefore others, at risk of spreading a fatal contagion by doing things that would expose themselves to the coronavirus (going to bars and parties).
But in his bottomless naivety about the true nature of student life, his model failed to take into account that students would do the bottomlessly evil thing: They would both knowingly expose others to a fatal contagion and subvert — monkey-wrench — the system that could save other people’s lives from the contagion they are knowingly spreading.
The modeler failed to take into account at all that students would host and go to parties knowing that they had tested positive, that they would use the technological savvy that the UI has taught them to bypass testing and the new app developed to monitor results, and that they would intentionally evade health authorities in order to continue spreading COVID-19, as detailed in other articles in The News-Gazette and Chicago Tribune.
All these things were done knowingly by those students. And why? Because students do not give a damn about anyone. They are only interested in pleasure, as reported in Friday’s N-G:
“Epidemiologist Rebecca Smith said that friends of noncompliant students have told the UI that their friends aren’t worried about the coronavirus and expect the UI to move all online anyway. ‘There’s two main messages: One is we’re going to get shut down anyways, have our fun while we can,’ she said. ‘And the other is, it’s not going to affect me. There’s some amount of feeling that I’m not going to get sick.’”
And there we have it. UI students are bottomlessly evil. When it comes to principles, UI students have none.
A note on language: No one objects if a person says Americans won World War II, even though, relatively speaking, only a handful of Americans actually were in any battle and virtually no current Americans were, and yet “we won the war.” So it is correct to call UI students bottomlessly evil, even if just a few who test positive disable the mobile app and host parties.