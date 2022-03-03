Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stunned the world. He has emerged as a great world leader in this pivotal moment in history, when Ukraine is under a brutal attack by Russian forces on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.
In their astonishment at Zelenskyy’s courage and deft handling of the deadly serious situation, journalists, politicians and commentators are all remarking on his arc from actor to heroic leader.
Franklin Foer of the Atlantic reminds us that before he became president of Ukraine, Zelenskyy played the part on television. Exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky compared him to former President Donald Trump, noting that while “some politicians turn into clowns, some clowns become heroes.” The India Times headlined a story “From Reel to Real President.”
Yes, an actor has risen to the occasion. Why is this surprising? He isn’t the first actor or theater worker who has led a nation through difficult times. Vaclav Havel and Ronald Reagan, of course, come to mind. Along with his breathtaking courage, Zelenskyy demonstrates deep empathy and a mastery of social media that has rallied the world. It is in part because of, not in spite of, his background in improv and acting that he has emerged as a great world leader.
Zelenskyy has made brilliant use of social media to comfort and assure the Ukrainian people, rally global leaders and citizens to support the Ukrainian defense effort, and combat disinformation. Even before Friday’s “We are here” video, Zelenskyy regularly posted his speeches and selfie videos on Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube and even TikTok. Speaking Ukrainian, Russian and English, he has reached millions of viewers and gained control of the narrative.
His video posts don’t just give us information, they make us feel. Zelenskyy isn’t just telegenic or playing for the camera, he’s evoking authentic emotion — empathy. His career in improv has given him the ability to speak, off the cuff, without a written speech, in the moment and with the right tone. He’s been able to quickly shape and share the story, unrehearsed, of Ukraine’s vigorous resistance to build global solidarity.
In Friday’s video, Zelenskyy dispelled disinformation that he had left the city, truly capturing the world’s imagination and awe. While he might have circulated a more formally filmed, official statement, by making a selfie video on the street in Kyiv, he gives a sense of an everyman rather than a statesman. “I am just like you,” it says, and “anyone can be part of this resistance.”
Two days prior, Zelenskyy released a more formal video, with a richly poetic speech appealing to Russians to join the resistance, but its message was the same. “I appeal to you,” he said in Russian, “not as president, but as a Ukrainian citizen to Russian citizens.” He told them that the people would suffer the most and only the people could stop it.
“Are these people present among you? I am sure there are. Public figures, journalists, musicians, actors, athletes, scientists, doctors, bloggers, stand-up comedians, TikTokers and many more,” he said. “Regular people. Regular, normal people.”
In spite of the extraordinary danger he is in as a specific target of Putin’s ire, Zelenskyy speaks out regularly to support Ukrainians in harm’s way and cultivate allies from around the world. On Sunday, he sent out a call for foreign nationals to join the fight against Russian aggression. Anyone, he continuously points out and demonstrates, can be the resistance. He doesn’t just tell us what bravery is, he shows us.
His strategy is working. Individuals from around the globe have turned out to protest the war and show solidarity with Ukraine in huge rallies. Images of mass protests in Chicago; Washington, D.C.; London; Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo; Rome; and even here in Champaign-Urbana burned across social media over the weekend. Even in Russia and Belarus, where such an act of protest can lead to state violence and a prison sentence, people have found many creative ways to voice their dissent.
Zelenskyy, the actor and hero, has evoked our empathy. He has called on all of us to resist, and the world has responded.