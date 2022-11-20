Guest Commentary | Urbana school district's dual-language shift ill-considered
Parents and communities need safe, stable schools that support strong student learning. That takes as many of us working together as possible.
So why is the Urbana school district moving in the opposite direction?
Next month, the board will vote on a divisive proposal to consolidate the Spanish/English dual-language program into one elementary school. The deeply flawed process that led to this proposal has shut people out, will disrupt the education of hundreds of children without addressing how it will affect their learning, ignores the voices of those affected by it, was overwhelmingly rejected in the district’s own surveys, and is not supported by research about effective multi-lingual education.
The proposal increases busing, violates the district’s own strategic plan, will run out of space in two years, and is being implemented before the board gets the results of either its ongoing equity audit, or an evaluation of the educational effectiveness of the dual-language program. (That evaluation is not even scheduled to start until December.)
So why are they doing this? According to the proposal, in the name of equity.
The effect, though, is the opposite: It will put vulnerable, low-achieving English learners into classrooms with 30 percent more students than the average Urbana classroom. How low achieving? Less than 10 percent of these students are reading at grade level.
Right now, Urbana has the distinction of three elementary schools offering dual-language programs. Instead of building on this strength or considering how to offer dual-language strands in all our schools, the proposal developed by a dual-language committee recommends one consolidated Spanish/English school.
Implementation will mean all children and teachers in the monolingual program now at Leal school will go to another school as soon as next fall. All students and teachers in the dual-language program at Dr. Preston Williams school will be moved to Leal. About 400 children and their families will be directly affected — as well as a large number of teachers.
How flawed was the process?
It does not address how it will improve student learning.
It ignores the views of parents. Seventy-five percent of parents of children in the program, and 60 percent of the Spanish-speaking parents, opposed the single school model. Only 8 percent of English learner families were in favor of the proposed change, while, tellingly, 30 percent did not have enough information to choose or had no preference.
It’s not just parents who were in the dark. A full third of the committee members didn’t vote on the recommendation because they “didn’t have enough information.”
The committee purposefully did not survey parents of children in monolingual strands affected by the proposal. The voices of experienced teachers of the district have been disregarded.
What effects will the proposal have?
It will generate significant disruption for students and families, coming on the heels of the pandemic, and be followed by the upcoming upheaval while the last elementary school to be renovated, Wiley Elementary, will be closed for up to two years, displacing its entire population.
Will everyone have to move again? They don’t address this. The committee didn’t consult the district’s facilities committee.
The committee’s proposal does not solve problems cited as supporting their recommendation. Nothing proposed addresses teacher recruitment and retention challenges affecting the dual-language program and whole district. That’s nationwide. The proposal does not give teachers “more time.” Instead, they propose a disruptive, short-term approach detached from any educational gains.
Educationally strong programs start with supporting research. According to “Guiding Principles for Dual Language Education,” the reference used by the committee itself, an effective program should “involve families and community members as strategic partners” and should be “supported by all key stakeholders.” Neither apply here.
Let’s improve the program using evidence about what works: 1) Strengthen dual-language professional development for teachers. 2) Invest in a high-quality Spanish language or Spanish/English curriculum. 3) Improve teacher retention through stipends for translation time. 4) Add introductory Spanish language instruction for the monolingual students at each dual-language site to improve communication between groups.
The last few years have damaged student learning everywhere. Our schools should be pouring all their efforts into increasing student achievement through proven methods.
It is time for Urbana to stop the current process and start listening. There are people who want to help find and implement solutions.
Bring us together, don’t divide us more.
C. K. (Tina) Gunsalus is a former Urbana school board member and board president. She leads a center on principled leadership and research ethics at the University of Illinois.