Open records reports: Details on 40 firearms reported stolen to Vermilion County Sheriff's Office in 2021 | Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Community Conversation radio podcasts: Amber Oberheim | Bryant Seraphin | Lamont Holden | Von Young Jr. | Dave Griffet | Debarah & Peter McFarland | Dustin Heuerman | Stephanie & Hub Burnett
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16
Guest commentaries: Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Election 2022: Questions and answers for 13th District candidates | The GOP gubernatorial field
I moved myself and my two biracial sons, ages 7 and 9, to Champaign in July 1990 to attend law school. I worked as a Champaign County public defender for 20 years, during which time I spent a minimum of five years each assigned to the criminal, juvenile delinquency and child abuse/neglect caseloads.
My community activities have been varied, serving on the city of Champaign’s Neighborhood Services Advisory and Police-Community Relations Committee/Boards and the Champaign County Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Board. From 2003-04, I served as the only White president of the local NAACP Branch, having served on the executive board for three years prior. I have also served on the Douglas Branch Library and YMCA boards.
I believe strongly in the importance of making informed decisions when interacting with law enforcement and, toward that end, was the co-creator of The Juvenile Courts Project, which occurred in all four Champaign-Urbana middle schools for four school years, and made several presentations for students at the Urbana Adult Education Center. The goal of both the JCP and the UAEC presentations was to educate students on their legal rights and responsibilities.
Role play was used to demonstrate the concepts of assault, battery and self-defense; for the UAEC presentations, I added a traffic stop scenario with me being the unreasonable driver of the stopped vehicle. Judges, along with police, probation and detention center officers each made presentations following the orientation presentation as part of the JCP.
As you can see, my life experiences are vast, and my ultimate focus is always on providing information necessary for mindful individual decision-making.
The current level of gun violence is extremely alarming to me. We have had shootings since the beginning of the year at such public places as Market Place and Lincoln Square malls and the Texas Roadhouse. Additionally, the number of reported shooting incidents has dramatically increased over the past 12-18 months.
What does this mean for our community and county as a whole? It means that we can’t go anywhere without wondering if a stray bullet will find us or a loved one. It means fear, plain and simple. Imagine being 3 or 4 years old and hearing gun shots outside your home on a frequent basis. What does that do to the psychological and mental health of a young child? To a teenager? To a senior citizen?
What message does it send to our children about the value, not just of their own life, but of all lives? What does that do to a child’s ability to pray? To be empathetic? To just be a kid? What does that do to a child, teenager or young adult’s ability to envision and hope for a safe, productive adult life?
I had a 15-year-old client once who was involved in shooting a gun in the air. The bullet struck someone in the leg. He was charged as an adult. My boss and I were talking to him to explain what that meant. His response, “Let them charge me as an adult. I can do the time.”
It broke my heart. I asked him, “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?” His response: “Dead or in prison.” When he said it so matter-of-factly, I realized that he had no hope of a future. He didn’t even have the ability to see available options or imagine the possibilities. His life experiences had never taught him to dream.
He was focused solely on surviving one day to the next and taking what joy he could find as he went along. That took up all his energy. What kind of life is that for a child to live?
‘Underlying issues’
The gun violence is directly affecting me this year. Not by involving anyone I know, just by being a condition of living in Champaign County. I live by myself in Savoy and, so far, the gun violence hasn’t really happened here. I feel safe where I am.
When I moved in 18 months ago, I had no intention of moving again until I either went to live with my son in another state or moved to an assisted living facility. When they recently notified me of the $75-a-month rent increase, I signed a two-year lease, relinquished my rented garage and gave up my intention of getting a small dog to keep me company in order to give myself and my family time to come up with a plan.
If they raise the rent again, I’ll have to move. It appears that an assisted living facility might be in my future much earlier than I had wanted or than I really need. That’s how the gun violence has directly affected me.
To me, the issues are systemic. Loss of hope. Economic disparity, including home ownership opportunities. (Yes, redlining). Punitive criminal justice practices instead of a restorative philosophy. (Punishment must be proportionate to the crime committed). Is seven years for stealing a soda and bag of peanuts at the expense of taxpayers to the tune of $38,000 a year (as of 2017) a reasonable sentence, even for a career criminal?
Educational policies and practices that effectively leave behind children who struggle with the material or who are behaviorally and/or emotionally challenged, send the message to both the parents and kids that education is not important for them.
Does suspending a teenager from school for skipping school and calling the police when she refuses to leave the school to serve the suspension make sense?
I could give more examples that I’ve been involved in, but you get the point. And where are our vocational high school programs?
I believe a solution exists that would at least reduce gun violence in Champaign County. Sadly, I no longer see the city, village and county leadership having the resolve to address the underlying issues that lead to gun violence.
A history lesson
In 2009, following the shooting death of Kiwane Carrington, the city of Champaign had the opportunity to receive a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Police Community Relations Committee met with a representative of the Department of Justice who informed us that we qualified for the grant because of that incident. All we had to do was apply for the funds.
I was so excited. Finally, we could have seed money for a community center that would serve all of Champaign, if the city decided to use the grant that way. It never occurred to me that they would not even apply for it.
I began to envision what such a center would look like. We had several empty warehouses along Interstate Drive that could be used for such a purpose at that time. In my mind, the center would include a state-of-the-art tutoring/learning center with paid teachers who could specialize in math, science and reading/language arts; a life skills center providing workshops or classes on financial planning, budgeting, various aspects of law, etc.; a guidance counselor who could guide students and their families through planning for life after high school, be it college, trade school/apprenticeships or employment; and a social worker who could assist families in locating available local supportive services.
Finally, and most importantly, the center could have recreational facilities such as a gym, pool tables and bowling alley and after-school/summer programs. One-stop shopping and accessible to every resident in the city of Champaign. With $200,000 seed money, I am confident that Champaign would have had both the financial resources and the resolve to accomplish such an endeavor had city leadership taken advantage of the grant.
A community center such as this could at least make a dent in some of the underlying issues that are triggering the local gun violence. However, the city manager and city council did not apply for that grant, despite my repeated inquiries about it. A lost opportunity that we are now paying for with the lives of our young people.
If Champaign County is to effectively address the gun violence that currently exists, our leadership needs to come together and brainstorm ideas to address the root problems that are creating this environment. And then follow through. Brainstorming without follow-through gets us nowhere.
Gun violence is a hideous manifestation of deeper institutionalized issues that have existed for over 85 years. Nothing less will make the communities in our county safer to live in.