At 6 p.m. Wednesday, we will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. This event will be at the University of Illinois Arboretum north of the Japan House on South Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. All are welcome to attend, to mourn, to remember and to act. (Bring a chair and observe COVID-19 restrictions.)
Experienced reality is often shockingly different from abstract perceptions. This is what I encountered when I visited Hiroshima last year. It was no longer just an event that precipitated the end of a terrible war. It became the personal story of 70,000 people who died the day the bomb was dropped and another 70,000 who did not survive the year.
We heard the stories from those who survived. They witnessed the massive destruction. They agonized through those first hours in the midst of unspeakable horrors of human suffering and saw those who remained alive crying for water but with no hope of survival.
Ironically, the bomb slightly missed its intended target, a confluence of two rivers, and exploded directly over Shima Hospital. Everyone in the hospital died instantly, as did
85 percent of the physicians in Hiroshima,
just when they were most needed. Through their possessions and pictures, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum tells the stories of those who cannot tell their own stories.
For me, it is hard to understand how anyone survived. I also wonder at the vagaries in physical forces that allowed the domed tower of the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, now referred to as the A-Bomb Dome, to remain despite being almost directly below the hypocenter of the bomb.
There is much that is hard to understand. Hiroshima was chosen as a carefully planned experiment that allowed the U.S. to measure the devastation to people and structures in a previously undamaged city. It is difficult to comprehend the calculus used by those who made that decision knowing that masses of civilians would be incinerated.
As immense as the horrors of Hiroshima are, we continue to live in a world in which at least nine governments think waging nuclear war is possible. In 35 years, the world has decreased the number of nuclear weapons from 70,000 to 13,000, so eliminating weapons is possible.
The United States has about half of this total and is on a decades-long program to modernize its nuclear force with a cost that will likely exceed $1.5 trillion, if completed. This plan to replace all of our current nuclear weapons will make us less safe.
Our land-based missiles are most vulnerable, so they can be launched in minutes to avoid being destroyed by incoming missiles. This policy has brought us to the brink of accidental war on at least five
occasions in the past 35 years when either Moscow or Washington prepared to launch nuclear weapons in the mistaken belief that it was already under attack.
We don’t need thousands of nuclear weapons when detonating hundreds would likely make our planet uninhabitable. Reducing our nuclear arsenal will decrease the chances of accidental nuclear war with no reduction in deterrence. This would be an easy first step toward the ultimate goal of eliminating all nuclear weapons.
The type of bombing that was done on Hiroshima will never be done again. With our current weapons, an attack on a city will involve multiple warheads with the likely combined power of 500 Hiroshima bombs, and multiple cities will be targeted.
For me, having been in Hiroshima makes commemorating this 75th anniversary more compelling because it is no longer an abstraction but a reality that must never be repeated.