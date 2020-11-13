Community Foundations Week runs Nov. 12-18. Today, Community Foundation of East Central Illinois president JOAN DIXON weighs in on how to help have an impact on our community.
During a pandemic, how do you help 3,500 of your friends and neighbors who suddenly don’t have a job and can’t pay for essentials like rent, utilities and food? This is a challenge we have faced since March and highlights the role of the Community Foundation to collaborate and mobilize.
As a Community Foundation, we sit at the intersection of great wealth and great need. We are uniquely positioned to address issues through supporting innovative solutions and creating powerful partnerships.
From now until Nov. 18, we celebrate Community Foundation Week, a time when we can share and reflect on the impact we have had on behalf of our donors over the last year. Though you may not yet know your local Community Foundation, you’ve likely felt its impact.
If you have been involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Danville and Champaign, Camp Kiwanis, Family Service of Champaign County, the Community Resources & Counseling Center in Paxton, Piatt County Mental Health, WILL-AM-FM-TV or any of the other 140 organizations we have supported in our nine-county service area, you have benefited from the work of the Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois — and 900 other Community Foundations across the country — help to bring donors and residents together to make this happen. Community Foundations work to support the efforts that will help the places we call home continue to recover, flourish and grow.
Our area has been extremely generous, especially over the last eight months. As we enter the traditional giving season, millions of people from every background will be looking to give back to the communities that have supported them. They’ll also look to ensure that their heartfelt giving — however they choose to give — will have the most impact. That’s why so many of them will choose to give to a Community Foundation.
A gift to your local Community Foundation is an investment in the future of your community. At the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, we don’t think about the next election or business cycle, we think about the next generation and the generation after that. We help our donors put their money where their heart is and help them do good forever.
That can seem a daunting task, but it’s one that we all share. During Community Foundation Week, I hope you’ll join us in recognizing our collective impact and the difference we can make together.