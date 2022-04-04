One month ago, the International Association of Theatre Critics joined with members of its Russian national section to denounce the aggression of the Russian government against Ukraine. The association is an organization of critics and scholars dedicated to advocacy for freedom of expression, building cultural bridges through global discourse and the celebration of theater, the most human of art forms.
The association’s section in Russia courageously and publicly condemned the acts of war taken against Ukraine at no small cost to members’ personal safety. A prominent Russian theater critic who published a petition opposing the invasion found her front door marked with the letter “Z” by vandals, reminding some observers of actions taken by Nazis against Jews during Kristallnacht in 1938.
Marina Davydova, editor of Teatr, fled her home and is now safe in an undisclosed location in Europe. Last week, she told the Guardian, “Even a month ago, I couldn’t have imagined” that protests would have led to government statements about “national traitors.” In Andrew Roth’s report, Davydova said, “Before, this rhetoric was used only by (radicals), but now it is being uttered by the president. It’s horrible!”
Over the past several weeks, the entire world has witnessed the horrific carnage raining down on Ukrainians from all walks of life.
We have had our hearts broken by the senseless deaths of innocent civilians, especially with images of children whose crumpled bodies lie in streets as noncombatants scramble toward safety.
Bogdan Strutynskyi of the Ukrainian Union of Theatre Artists reported to our association that Alexandr Kniga, art director of the Kherson Theatre, was abducted by the Russian military March 23, and that leaders of other theaters in Ukraine were being sought by the occupying forces. Following a great outcry from theater leaders and humanitarians across the globe, Kniga was safely released from captivity less than a day later.
Even now, governments are in the process of declaring Russia a rogue state engaging in war crimes, which will surely impair our ability to rebuild the ties that have bound us together in a common cause: to come to greater understanding of the nature of human experience through theater. We wonder when we will again be able to sample the brilliant work of our colleagues in St. Petersburg, and how our theater colleagues in Ukraine will survive bombings, abductions and torture.
Who among us was not moved by the little girl in a makeshift Ukrainian bomb shelter singing “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen,” but in her native tongue? Surrounded by the squalor that comes with dozens of people living in a cramped space for days on end, the child began singing tentatively as someone filmed it on a cellphone. The hubbub of dozens of conversations in the shelter gradually quieted as this child sang of the possibility for change, renewal and overcoming whatever challenges we face.
And we wonder: Will she have her chance at transformation?
As it happens, 7-year-old Amelia Anisovych escaped to Poland, where she received a hero’s welcome when she sang the Ukrainian national anthem at a charity event in a Polish stadium. This is one dramatic tale that ends happily. How many do not?
World Theatre Day was celebrated globally March 27. As it does every year, the International Theatre Institute, a sibling group of the critics association, issues a message from a prominent theater artist or visionary. This year, the renowned opera and theater director Peter Sellars shared a message that focused on theater as “the art form of experience.”
Sellars took note of the ceaseless messaging we receive from various media that keeps us lodged not in time but “at the edge of time.” He wrote, “So many people are on edge. So much violence is flaring, irrationally or unexpectedly. So many established systems have been revealed as structures of ongoing cruelty.”
If there is no “world,” if the global community is shattered, what need will there be for a World Theatre Day?
It is time for freedom-loving people, including governments throughout the planet, to take action that can make our world safer for free expression and artistic freedom and to heed Sellars’ warning and his clarion call: “This work cannot be done by isolated people working alone. This is work that we need to do together.”
In honor of World Theatre Day, let governments and people across the globe pull together and lift us to a higher plane of peace among sovereign nations, where we may again safely explore the nature of our humanity.