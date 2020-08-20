The NAACP Champaign County Branch would like to offer its support publicly and enthusiastically for Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb.
Over the years, we have been greatly encouraged by his early backing and willingness to collaborate with the NAACP in adopting and signing the 10 Shared Principles. Chief Cobb was on board with the NAACP in Springfield in March 2018 when the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP adopted these principles.
This is a strong indication of his commitment to improving the relationship between our local law enforcement and our Black and Brown communities. In addition, Chief Cobb has been proactive in lending his cooperation for the full implementation of these principles and training of his fellow police officers.
The NAACPCC Branch stands in support of our citizens to peacefully protest and voice the change that they want to see and experience in their lifetime. However, the vandalism and disrespectful comments displayed by the Champaign County Anti-Racist Coalition on Aug. 13 were unfortunate and ill-advised. These actions will not get us to where we want to go but take us back a few steps.
In particular, we believe that the racially derogatory and disrespectful comments made toward Chief Cobb in no way represent the esteem in which he is held in Champaign-Urbana’s Black community. A lifelong community member raised and educated in Champaign, Chief Cobb stands as an outstanding role model for our youth, having met with them for discussion in our middle and high schools, and as an example that one can grow up here and assume transformative leadership positions in the community.
He has a comprehensive understanding of the entire city. During these contentious and difficult times, his leadership as head of the police department is much needed to heal the divides that exist among us, provide accountability, continue to build trust between those who are marginalized and law enforcement, and for the betterment of the entire community.
We stand with Chief Cobb!