Our nation is suffering through an extraordinary shutdown because the president and governors are following expert medical advice. The experts assert that in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we must shelter in place and not engage in normal business activities. The question now is when can we begin the process of returning to normal social and business activity.
Many people respond that we can do so only when the medical experts tell us it is safe to do so. I disagree.
In America, elected officials often consult with experts when making decisions. However, we have no tradition of our leaders’ routinely deferring to expert opinions. Instead, we expect our leaders to consider expert opinion along with any other concerns, be they economic or political.
For instance, generals are experts in military matters, but in this nation, we have always insisted on civilian control over the military. Lincoln, who had minimal military experience, often rejected the strategies of many of his well-known and well-regarded generals. Franklin Roosevelt, too, was heavily involved in military planning and sometimes rejected the advice of his generals.
Harry Truman did not always follow the advice of the foreign-policy experts in his own administration. His secretary of state, George C. Marshall, as well as most State Department officials, opposed the creation of the state of Israel. They believed that the neighboring countries would destroy Israel in a war, thereby diminishing our access to oil. However, Truman, because of moral, ethical and humanitarian considerations, disagreed.
Truman wanted a democracy in the area and a country we could depend on. So, on May 14, 1948, following the U.N. proposal to partition historic Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab, President Truman officially recognized the state of Israel.
Experts often have tunnel vision, sometimes giving advice based only on how a situation appears when viewed through the lens of their expertise. Elected leaders must have a broader perspective.
Medical experts are now focused on minimizing the effects of the coronavirus. However, President Donald Trump and our governors must be concerned with the health, safety and economic well-being of all the people they serve. Will suspending medical tests such as mammograms, colonoscopies, biopsies and EKGs result in diagnoses made too late for effective treatment? Will prolonged isolation and unemployment lead to increased suicides, substance abuse, spousal abuse, child abuse and increased severe mental-health issues? Will people lose their homes and businesses?
The president and our governors must weigh all pertinent factors, including expert medical opinion, and then plan for the changes needed to our current situation. They must weigh the benefits from continuing the orders to stay in place versus the terrible costs these orders impose.
It would be irresponsible for our leaders to consider only the expert medical advice and not weigh economic and other factors in their decisions.