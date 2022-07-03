As we adjust to life with COVID-19, Champaign County Bikes is striving to keep the momentum of a new normal of increased physical activity going in our communities. Many of our community events are returning and as summer activities pick up, people are out and about. In addition to our advocacy efforts, we promote safety through education and awareness. We ask that drivers pay attention for all roadway users.
Passing bicyclists and pedestrians with a minimum of 3 feet (from the furthest point on the vehicle, such as a mirror) is required by law (625 ILCS 5/11-703). However, large trucks and buses should provide at least 5 feet; changing lanes to pass is even better.
Signs approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation reminding road users of this statute have begun to be used around the state, including on Illinois 49 in Homer, as well as in Champaign, Mahomet, Rantoul and Savoy.
Patient motorist behavior is much appreciated by vulnerable road users — walkers, joggers, motorcyclists or those rolling on two or more wheels (many of them now powered by electricity. Kudos to the farm semitrailer who slowed and carefully passed me while I was cycling on County Road 1800 E near 600 N several weeks ago. He gave me plenty of clearance, and I hope he understood my thumbs-up and wave as thanks! Another farm truck driver repeated this careful choreography recently on County Road 3100 N near Fisher.
Many people seem unaware that a motorist may not pass any vehicle, including bicyclists, “when approaching within 100 feet of or traversing any intersection or railroad grade crossing.”
The construction-van driver who rushed past me on Curtis Road at Carle at the Fields just to turn in front of me put me in danger and violated this state statute. Note that bicyclists, to be safe, need to be able to angle their bikes at railroad crossings so that the wheels are perpendicular to the tracks. Vehicles may not pass in the oncoming lane at stop signs or within 100 feet of any bridge, viaduct or tunnel, nor when approaching the crest of a hill or a curve in the road where views are obstructed (625 ILCS 5/11-706).
Bicyclists usually ride 2 to 4 feet from the right edge of the road, typically in the rack of a vehicle’s right wheel. This avoids the typical debris thrown to the edges of the roadway as well as some bad potholes. It also makes them more visible to vehicles coming up from behind.
There is no requirement that bicyclists use bike lanes or paths in most of Illinois, though it is the courteous thing to do.
There are clear and legal reasons when a bicyclist will not be in the rightmost area of a vehicle lane:
- When overtaking and passing another bicycle or vehicle proceeding in the same direction.
- When preparing for a left turn.
- When reasonably necessary to avoid fixed or moving objects; parked or moving vehicles; bicycles; motorized pedal cycles; pedestrians; animals; surface hazards; or substandard width lanes that make it unsafe to continue along the right-hand curb or edge. A “substandard width lane” means a lane that is too narrow for a bicycle and a vehicle to travel safely side by side.
- When approaching a place where a right turn is authorized.
- When riding on a one-way highway with two or more marked traffic lanes. Here, bicyclists may ride as near the left-hand curb or edge as practicable. (625 ILCS 5/11-1505)
A few seconds of patience around vulnerable users may save a life or avoid serious injury; for the driver, countless grief and guilt. To learn more about how to share the road safely with bicyclists, check out Ride Illinois’ quiz at BikeSafetyQuiz.com. There are modules for motorists, truck drivers, and adult and child cyclists.
Roads are for people; they belong to all of us. Biking and walking should be safe and accessible for everyone!