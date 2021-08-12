With schools statewide required to expand their teaching of Black and Asian American history — courtesy separate bills signed into law this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker — we asked members of the UI’s History Department: What’s the one event, or who’s the one historical figure, that looking back now, you can’t believe you didn’t learn about in social studies class?
TERRI BARNESGrew up in …
Columbus and Athens, Ohio; Petersburg, Va.; Paris, France and East Lansing, Mich.
“I wish I’d learned about Ida B. Wells-Barnett and her long, multi-dimensional and persistent fights for women’s rights and civil rights and justice for African Americans.
“I also wish there had been education that taught me that the popular perceptions of Native Americans were completely inaccurate and insulting. I grew up with phrases like ‘Indian giver’ and ‘Indian summer’ meaning that ‘Indians’ were treacherous, lying and not to be trusted.
“It wasn’t until mid-high school and ‘Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee’ that any other information came across my radar.
“I also wish there had been — and still should be — recognition of all the place names that come from or are versions of names in Native American languages.”
RANA HOGARTHGrew up in …
Los Angeles
“A person who comes to mind is Lemuel Haynes, an African American clergyman who lived during the Revolutionary era. He may have been the first African American man to be ordained as a Protestant minister.
“He penned the essay ‘Liberty Further Extended,’ an early tract against slavery, and pointed out the problems of slaveholding in the colonies and early republic. Sadly, he is hardly mentioned as a famous patriot and contributor to the Revolutionary cause.
“I don’t remember learning about him, or many other African American people who participated in the conflict — the exception, of course, being Crispus Attucks.”
DANA RABIN
Grew up in …
Bethesda, Md., and Nashville, Tenn.
“I’d say the Haitian Revolution. This slave rebellion in France’s most lucrative and brutal colony, St. Domingue, lasted between 1791 and 1804. The rebels abolished slavery, defeated the French and created the first Black republic in the world.
“It’s difficult to summarize the significance of this event and how dramatically it changes what and how we think about the age of revolutions; the enlightenment and race; colonialism, empire and slavery.”
SUNDIATA CHA-JUA
Grew up in …
Decatur
“In my formal education, in social studies or English classes I do not recall discussing any Black person or historical event about Black people. Mr. Johnson, a progressive high school social studies teacher, discussed contemporary people and events, such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, the Black Panther Party and the urban rebellions.
“Of the numerous individuals, organizations and events I wish I had been taught during my K-12 formal education, W.E.B. Du Bois stands out. Du Bois was the quintessential Black scholar activist.
“In retrospect, perhaps it was best that I learned about Du Bois through a movement study group, rather than in school. I’m sure that his Black nationalist and socialist philosophy and practice would have been erased.”