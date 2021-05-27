Your guide on today’s virtual tour of memorable places and spaces on and around campus: Evolution, Ecology and Behavior Professor ALISON BELL, who during the just-completed school year was among 489 leading scientists nationwide who were elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
First spot I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
The Quad in front of the Union — preferably in the summer, when the student farm stand is open, so I can show off the availability of affordable, fresh organic produce.
Where I was when I got great news
I was in my office in Morrill Hall when I learned that my first (National Institute of Health) Research Project Grant proposal was funded. I was thrilled.
Where I interviewed for my job
My job talk was in the Chemical and Life Sciences Laboratory seminar room. I was worried because my talk was only 40 minutes long — I rushed because I was nervous — but my colleagues later told me it was OK because they were able to get to their next meeting on time, which rarely happens.
We went to dinner at Timpone’s. I still like their spinach tagliatelle.
A place to thinkI like to think on my morning walk, going from my office in the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology around the South Quad.
For a bite to eatMy favorite lunch is the mushroom and brie with raspberry jam sandwich and salad at Bread Co.
JEFF D’ALESSIO