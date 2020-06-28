My mom wanted to go to college to become a journalist. She skipped fourth grade, was a straight-A student and a diligent worker, and undoubtedly would have excelled at college.
But she didn’t go. Her dad would pay only if she went to a teacher’s college.
In the days before student loans were readily available, and in what may have been the only act of defiance in her life, she bypassed college, left her small hometown after high school and moved to Springfield, where she worked as a secretary in the Illinois Department of Insurance.
By all accounts, the next several years were good, which is surprising, since they coincided with World War II. She lived in a boarding house with other young women who remained friends for life and a housemother whose barbecue-ribs recipe I still use some 70 years later.
She dated soldiers on leave, dressed in well-tailored clothes, and never returned to Springfield without having Dad drive past the old boarding house and telling stories of her years there.
After the war, she married my dad and moved to Chicago, then Terre Haute, Ind., and eventually back to her small hometown, where she worked as a secretary until her retirement.
She had two daughters who she made sure went to college and graduate school with no ultimatums and one day told her younger daughter, me, how she had always dreamed of being a journalist.
I didn’t think much of it at the time. She rarely wrote anything other than letters, and I was self-involved enough to be more concerned with my own dreams.
Years later, when her health was failing, and after I had moved back to that same hometown to help out, Dad brought her to my house holding a spiral notebook in which she had written a short essay about eyebrows.
She asked me to type it up so they could send it off to Reader’s Digest. I don’t remember what section of Reader’s Digest they were going to send it to, but I remember typing it up on our computer and showing her how we could make changes without having to start over.
Having spent years typing with messy carbon paper and a typewriter eraser and dictionary nearby, she was in awe at what I could do with a very basic computer.
As we’re prone to do with our elderly parents, I was probably a little patronizing, chuckling with my sister about the essay afterward and shaking my head as she and Dad sent it off to Reader’s Digest and waited for a response.
Dad had a stroke not long after, and Mom’s macular degeneration and Parkinson’s disease worsened to the point that neither of them could live independently.
They quit waiting for the mail carrier and dreams died.
A sweet little essay that was about more than eyebrows was lost to time.
I think about that essay every time I sit down to write.
This one’s for you, Mom.
For dreams deferred.