Jill Pyrz: Would you rather have your dog or your phone?
A recent survey of 1,000 smartphone users across the U.S. revealed that 40 percent of respondents would rather give up their dogs than their smartphones for one month. Technology trade-offs can be murky, but this survey seemed to pin the tail right on the donkey. For once, I knew exactly where I landed.
I would most certainly pick my dog over my phone. In fact, I would pick just about anything over my phone. Perhaps the survey missed Champaign County, because no one I know would take their phone over their dog, right? I immediately sent the article to fellow pet lovers, including my kids, for a little validation.
“Honestly, Mother, I NEEEEED my phone for school, and for my music, and as long as the dog was with you, I would probably go with my phone,” said an anonymous 15-year-old, named Stella, who is constantly Snapchatting.
I couldn’t believe it. My own offspring. I work at the Humane Society, for the love of all things sacred.
I couldn’t help but wonder if this survey data pointed to something poignant about the choices we make each day. Are we on our phones more than we are paying attention to the people and pets right next to us? This innocent “Would you rather” became more than just a solid thought experiment; it was an invitation to reflect on my own technology thresholds.
I have a love-hate relationship with my smartphone. I have been in awe of it (I can take slo-mo videos of my cat!) and also wanted to throw it out the window.
A few years ago, as I was walking to class on campus, a student, backpack still on, lay lifeless on the road after being struck by a bus. The bus driver stared straight ahead, frozen, hands still on the wheel. A few people, perhaps medical students, rushed over to stabilize the student. I could hear ambulance sirens in the distance.
A group of students hurried past me holding their phones above their head, trying to get a good shot of the scene, seeming more amused than concerned. Other onlookers snapped more discreetly, phones positioned down by their hip.
How had something so awful become fodder for someone’s Snapchat feed? I wanted nothing to do with smartphone culture. I got rid of my phone that day and made it a whole year before I caved.
It still irks me. I don’t like being tethered to my phone, and the constant checking of news, texts and Realtor.com can’t be good for my brain.
I recently bought a Light Phone 2, whose motto is “Designed to be used as little as possible.” It doesn’t have a browser and can’t download apps. This little phone aligns better with my slow-tech fantasies. Problem solved.
But then, COVID-19.
Last week, my daughter came down with symptoms. She looked like death, her throat hurt and she confessed that her good friend had tested positive. We took her to campus to get tested. As we registered, I noticed a sign in all-caps: “YOU ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER YOUR CELLPHONE OR DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN.” This was not the time to bargain with technology.
Getting tested took all of three minutes. Quick check-in, drool in tube, done. My daughter’s negative results showed up on the “Safer” app on her smartphone within three hours for the first test, five hours for the second. Amazing, really.
Advanced testing capability in exchange for being required to answer the phone at all times (and being contact traced) sounded like a good deal, a trade-off I was more than willing to make.
I was grateful that my daughter had her smartphone with her at the testing site, because my new app-less, browser-less Light Phone 2 would have made the whole process more difficult, if even possible at all.
The lure of technology can seem so harmless and fun, and with COVID-19, even vital for safety. In addition, smartphones are the one-stop shop for just about everything a human could need. Snapchat, Zoom, Instagram, Whistle, Pinterest, Twitter — there is an app for everything.
The grandparents can video-chat and stay safe from COVID-19 risks. I can even track my cat via GPS and get texts throughout the day on what he is doing — basically a feline Fitbit.
“Ritty Rat is resting. ... Ritty Rat is playing. ... Ritty Rat has burned 92 calories today!”
Bedazzle aside, the growing pains of technology still make my heart ache for past comforts. I remember the day Stella came home from seventh grade and announced that her school would no longer be providing books; students would be provided with Chromebooks instead.
School sans books? We were no longer just taking sips of the technology Kool-Aid, we were full-on drowning in it. I am sure there are pros and cons to book-less schools, but I prefer that my kids learn to read from left to right, without scrolling, clicking, linking, sharing or being distracted by ads, pings, dings and pops-ups. There is still something sacred to me about reading a book.
I can’t think of many interactions or relationships that don’t involve a smartphone in some way. My spouse even has a wrist device (much like my cat’s, actually), and every time he moves at night, the darn thing lights up. Don’t even get me started on eerie Siri.
It is hard to make changes that make life less convenient. But I dream of going backwards. I would trade anything for a few inviolable places, spaces or times where we could be tech-free, especially as a family and as a community. I want to make sure my girls realize how good the real world can be.
As far as the survey data, more people (60 percent) would still pick their dog over their phone. That gives me hope. The phone is indeed impressive, but it doesn’t have soft ears, a wet nose or paws that smell like pine cones.
The phone won’t take up all the room in the bed, shed everywhere or lick my face. It won’t pee on the floor (again), drink out of the toilet or barf up nasty piles of grass. And I’m pretty sure I won’t be picking ticks off my phone anytime soon.
Yes, the answer is an easy one: I’ll take my dog any day over my phone — unless I am waiting for my daughter’s COVID-19 results.
This column appears in Paw Prints, a publication of Champaign County Humane Society. Jill Pyrz works at the humane society. She is currently quarantined with three girls, three dogs, three cats, one ghekko, and one very patient spouse.