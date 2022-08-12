As I move into my 80s, I find myself standing back from the hurly-burly and mayhem of life around me, from local violence to the medieval barbarism in Ukraine. I can thus view matters with some detachment and, I hope, some understanding.
I draw for substance here on works like Stanford neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky’s Behave and Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature, among others. To start, I review some baseline human drives, which provide context, at least for me.
Like other animals, we strive to pass our DNA to successive generations. To increase our chances of success, we pursue increased “fitness,” that is, the capacity to survive, even flourish, and become more attractive to possible mates. To display and boost our “fitness,” the ambitious among us partake of something akin to the backyard childhood game “king of the hill.”
There are many “hills.” Some aspire to reach the top of their profession, or to pile up more wealth than others, or to win a Nobel, Pulitzer or other validating prize. All this signals high levels of attractive fitness to other humans.
Nations and national leaders have drives similar to those of their citizens — to increase national wealth, expand territory, build technological prowess, all this obviously increasing the stature and power, or fitness, of their nations.
In the backyard game, youngsters tried not only to ascend to the top of the pile, but also to pull others down from the top. So it is in the adult game of life.
The best example that I know of is about the Jews. As a group, over the centuries, Jews have been disproportionately successful in achieving wealth as well as acclaim in science and the performing arts. Unfortunately, the incredibly powerful “us versus them” predisposition in humans, embedded in our brains over millions of years, dominates the mid-part of our noggin. Political leaders like Hitler have drawn upon this prejudice to try to pull Jews down from the hill.
Life is, as we observe firsthand, rough and tumble, never easy, or fair. Steven Pinker develops the thesis that since the Middle Ages, the world has actually become less violent and homicidal. A thousand years ago, summer was “campaign season,” that is, the recurring, hideously violent military campaigns of one king striving to take over the territory and wealth of another people. Life was cheap.
Pinker posits that over time, humans are evolving to be nicer, for the reason that nice is, overall, a more successful strategy for humans and nations than is laying waste to people and property.
But we are evolving slowly, so violence still breaks out widely, frequently.
I think of life as a continuing walk through a minefield. Some of the mines you can see, sticking up, and avoid them. Sometimes, you can follow in the footsteps of another, who has found a path through part of the minefield, thus sidestepping many of the mines, if you’re careful. But there are other mines we can’t see; some of us bypass them, through good fortune; others step on a mine, no matter how careful, blowing themselves to smithereens, even causing havoc among friends nearby.
To deal with the never-ending vagaries of life, societies have developed cultural underpinnings: communities, religion, charitable organizations, liberal arts studies, libraries, governments and political parties, all to help us navigate life. As we thread our way through the “minefield,” we tend to quest for a combination of order, harmony and prosperity.
The 17th-century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes observed, to illustrate, that the job of religion was “to soothe the human heart and restrain the beast within us,” certainly helpful in navigating life.
As for political philosophies, I sense that, generally, liberals see the world as they wish it to be, while conservatives see the world as it is. A moderate conservative myself, I tend to like liberals better, as they are trying to make the world a better place. Yet, I find conservatives generally more practical. I sense a blend of the two perspectives would be most productive in navigation.
These thumbnail musings offer to me a couple of guidelines.
First, aim high, but don’t expect or shoot for perfection, which is beyond our reach; improvement will be success. Second, life is tough, always will be. So, rather than simply helping others, help others help themselves, as best they can. That will be more productive for others in the long run.