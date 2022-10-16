In one of their most audacious power grabs yet, clout-heavy Illinois labor unions are angling for a constitutional trump card.
Democratic state lawmakers — many of whom owe their jobs to organized labor — voted to put a measure dubbed the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” on the ballot this fall. It will be added to the state constitution if it wins three-fifths of the votes cast on the measure, or a majority of all votes in the November election.
If the amendment passes, Illinois will stand out for giving broader constitutional protections to organized labor than any other state. Its sweeping language provides that “workers shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively” over wages, hours, working conditions and workplace safety “and to protect their economic welfare.” It bars any legislation that interferes with this right, and — going further than any of the handful of states that constitutionally protect collective bargaining — explicitly prohibits “right-to-work laws” like those recently adopted by neighboring states.
The amendment is bad policy, and it couldn’t come at a worse time. A broad grant of constitutional power to unions would fuel the growing belief that Illinois is hostile to business. And a new restriction on labor-related legislation would tie the hands of lawmakers as they try to respond to the state’s ever-evolving needs.
Recent years have shown Illinoisans how special-interest constitutional provisions can harm the state as a whole. For example, the state constitution’s so-called “pension protection clause” bars any diminution of pension benefits promised to public employees in Illinois. Unable to reduce even future pension increases, lawmakers could do little more than watch as unfunded pension obligations soared past $130 billion, and required contributions to public-employee pension plans devoured as much as a quarter of the state’s budget.
Another constitutional clause favors the wealthiest Illinois residents by banning the state from taxing higher incomes at higher rates. This constraint means Illinois can’t adopt the progressive rate structures that allow the federal government to raise needed revenue without overburdening those who can least afford it.
State governments need flexibility to manage their finances efficiently and effectively for all their residents. These two constitutional roadblocks impede Illinois legislators, for the benefit of clout-heavy interest groups.
The Workers’ Rights Amendment would similarly hamstring government in dealing with important public policy questions. In addition to the specifically enumerated bargaining rights, it puts loosely defined matters relating to the “economic welfare” of workers beyond the reach of legislators. Imagine how far an aggressive union could stretch that elastic concept.
More fundamentally, special-interest provisions distort the purpose of a state constitution. Constitutions are supposed to lay down a foundation for democratic government, outlining the relationship of the government to the people, and the roles of each governmental branch. Constitutions delineate the powers of government and establish fundamental rights that belong to everyone — like freedom of speech and religion.
A pension-protection clause, a ban on progressive tax rates, a right to unionize — these aren’t cornerstones of democracy, and they have no place in a state constitution. They’re policy questions to be decided by elected legislators responding to the will of the people and the state’s changing circumstances.
By its very name, the Workers’ Rights Amendment confirms it’s not for everyone. It would create a constitutional right for workers, not business owners or people not in the wage-earning workforce.
Backers of the amendment argue it would benefit the entire state by pushing up wages, which in turn would boost the economy and attract more workers to Illinois. I think it would have the opposite effect on the state’s economy, by sending a message that many will interpret as anti-business. It would showcase expanding union power in a state already considered a bastion of organized labor.
That’s the last thing we need now. Concerns over Illinois’ business climate — the crime, the taxes, the regulatory burdens — are spreading far and wide, while defections of big-name companies Boeing, Caterpillar and Citadel grab headlines.
At the same time, we’re competing for big economic prizes such as electric-vehicle battery plants with states deemed more business-friendly. Our reputation as a difficult place to do business surely contributed to our failure to win one of roughly 20 North American EV battery plants announced so far.
Bestowing special constitutional status on unions would give companies one more reason to avoid Illinois.