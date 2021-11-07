As we sat in a pub in Galway, we noticed a local at the bar eyeing us. Finally, his curiosity got the best of him, so he approached us, introducing himself rather grandly as “the western Ireland correspondent for the New York Times.”
I had no idea if there really was such a post, but he was a charming-enough fellow, and we had a nice chat with him. When it was time to leave, he declared: “You’re really a very sweet couple!”
We were in Galway for a reason — my grandmother had been born there. I had wanted to get a feel for this place I had heard so much about as a child.
Grandma lived in the heart of the Old Town neighborhood in Chicago. She had a lovely apartment that she shared with two of her daughters. My parents would drive into the city from our home in the north suburbs.
Grandma was a woman ahead of her time. She was born Bridget Conroy, but she didn’t marry until she met a man named John Conroy. She wasn’t about to change her name for any man, she said, so she found one with hers.
Grandma suffered no fools gladly. I remember one time when my sister and her husband had joined us for dinner at Grandma’s. My brother-in-law was holding forth passionately on some topic. I had no idea what he was talking about, but you could see it meant a lot to him. When he finished, Grandma reached over, squeezed his arm, and said — “Oh, Johnny, Johnny — you’re so full of the blarney now, aren’t ye!”
I first heard about Galway Bay from a song that Grandma played repeatedly on her old phonograph. She had eclectic tastes in music — she loved a rousing version of “The Wabash Cannonball,” which she often played for me. She tried to teach me to do a jig to its driving beat, but I was only 8 then, so my dancing skills were limited.
But the tune that really got to her was the one about the moon over Galway Bay — a real tear-jerker that had that very effect on Grandma every time she played it. The crooner sang longingly of his home on Galway Bay, from which he had departed, and to which he never expected to return.
I was in fifth grade when Grandma died. We went to her wake, a traditional Irish affair, and met all sorts of Chicago Irish. It was an open casket; my grandmother’s body was the first dead body I ever saw.
And so I wanted to know about her heritage. We traveled to Cobh (English spelling “Cove”), where we had heard there was a museum focusing on the great Irish migration to America. Cobh was the port from which thousands of Irish departed for the land of opportunity; there is a good chance my grandparents sailed from there.
Going there was a real eye-opener. The museum had photographs of the destitute Irish, with their skinny suitcases, waiting their turn to board the ship. What were their hopes, their dreams? We were shocked to learn that it was not uncommon for families to hold living wakes for those migrating — on the theory that they were not likely to return.
We know now that the Irish did not have an easy time of it in America. I remember seeing pictures from the Great Depression, with “Help Wanted” signs in shop windows, but with the warning below — “No Irish Need Apply.”
But somehow, they made it. My grandparents had the requisite large Irish Catholic family, and they turned out fine.
They’re all gone now, so I stay in touch with my Irish background indirectly. In graduate school, I took seminars on James Joyce and W.B. Yeats. Joyce fled Ireland and Catholicism but wrote exclusively about them in exile on the European continent. Yeats, a believer in Irish nationalism but a man shocked by the brutality of the Easter Rising of 1916 — both from the rebels and the British masters who promptly executed them — wrote of how a “terrible beauty” was born that day. The idealism of a just cause was beautiful, but when the bullets started to fly, things got terrible fast.
But our greatest Irish connection these days comes through music. We discovered the Chieftains, the legendary Irish folk group, and went to two concerts of theirs in downtown Chicago, and one under the stars at Ravinia. On that occasion, the Chieftains were promoting an album done with various guest artists. It seems that performers from every musical genre — from Pavarotti to the Rolling Stones — wanted to play with them.
The other day, my wife brought news of the passing of Paddy Moloney, the Chieftains’ founder. It was a sad moment, one among many these days. On such occasions, I try to cheer us up — “Well, we are really a very sweet couple, you know.”
She responds, smiling — “Yes, yes we are!”