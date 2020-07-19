The poet
tells us there are 13 ways of looking at a blackbird. Here’s the first:
Among twenty snowy mountains,
The only moving thing
Is the eye of the blackbird.
The poet who wrote those lines, Wallace Stevens, had the good sense to realize that he wouldn’t make much money writing poetry, so he wrote on off-hours from his job as an insurance executive.
It is perhaps ironic that this man of poetic sensitivity was forced to play the role of the insurance heavy whose main job was to find ways to deny claims.
But I do not hold it against him — there were his own bills to pay, after all, and a wife and daughter to consider.
I once thought Stevens a possible subject of a master’s thesis I was to write, but settled on a contemporary of his, Dylan Thomas, instead.
In the age of COVID-19, I wonder how poets like Stevens and Thomas might view the whole spectacle.
The poetic sensibility, I suspect, would take a battering trying to navigate the waters of fear rushing about us day after day in a world dominated by this virus.
Poets operate on nuance and don’t take very kindly to the barked orders from above, even if well-intentioned.
“Do this or we will all die!” the COVID-19 expert warns. And once you do the very thing required, there are new things presented, ad infinitum, so the crazed circus can go on.
Things thought unimaginable just a few months ago are now de rigueur — “Wear the mask! Keep your social (really anti-social) distance. Shut up and get with the program! If you don’t, Grandma will die!” It’s the new normal, don’t you know.
The poet would worry about Grandma, too, but more out of concern that, isolated in a nursing home by the dictates of the virus police, she would be denied the warm embrace of her loved ones as she comes to her final days.
Thomas, for example, took the occasion of his father’s impending death to write:
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day,
Rage, rage, against the dying of the light.
The media feed the frenzy with catchphrases that pump up the fear: “We’re all in this together!” — except we’re not; we’re all apart, actually. “Wear it, don’t share it!” — a requirement that covers our faces and, more and more, our identities.
The poets, I suspect, would take the lockdown as an opportunity to delve further into the mysteries of life.
A man and a woman
Are one.
A man and a woman and a blackbird
Are one.
Sometimes when I look at the likes of Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, I wonder — did poetry ever play a part in their lives?
Somehow, I have trouble believing it did. I can’t imagine Fauci waxing poetic with Dr. Deborah Brix any more than I can picture Bill and Melinda Gates cooing over some love poetry — algorithms maybe, but not poetry.
I know what you’re thinking — Stevens and Thomas would never have untangled the mysteries of COVID-19, and you would be right.
But in my mind, we could do with a whole lot more of what they had to offer than the nightly mantra of fear pushed by Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper.
Thomas died in 1953, fulfilling his own prophecy of a death before age 40; Stevens died in 1955.
I suppose their deaths would serve no purpose to the mavens of COVID-19, unless they could somehow retroactively declare them victims of the virus and thus juke the stats ever higher.
Let me now offer my favorite of the 13 ways of looking at a blackbird.
I do not know which to prefer
The beauty of inflections
Or the beauty of innuendoes,
The blackbird whistling
Or just after.
What does one do with that? Ponder it, let it seep into your imagination, sleep on it, then do it all over again.
“Poetry makes nothing happen/It survives in the
valley of its making,” said W.H. Auden.
And indeed, that is true. But in a world gone haywire, it can give comfort and a chance to escape the shrill call of the herd — and to consider the various ways one might look at a blackbird.