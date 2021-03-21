Back in college, I had a double major — English and journalism. It was an interesting swing from one to the other. The English language was about all they had in common.
The journalism school was not interested in handsome prose or beautiful poetry. It was all about reporting truth, a quest that would not be served until all avenues of inquiry had been probed.
The introductory requirement of J-school was a semester in news writing. There, we learned of the inverted pyramid — the idea that each news story should start with the most important information, then narrow down to the least. This way, an editor pressed for space could simply cut from the bottom.
The professor would dictate a series of random “facts” about an apocryphal event. We were to take notes, with the idea that we would write a news story in the famous inverted-pyramid format. We wrote the stories right there — to give us the feeling of working under deadline.
One day, he began the class: “Big blizzard in town last night.” He then went on to fill in the details — power outages; roads blocked by snow drifts and downed limbs; businesses forced to close because neither customers nor workers could navigate their way in. Into all this, he dropped this tidbit: “Homeless man found frozen to death on a park bench.”
Being the humanist I was then (and hope I still am), my story led with the dead guy on the theory that loss of life trumps temporary economic hardship.
My professor was having none of it. He was a battle-weary veteran of big-city journalism, a self-described “ink-stained wretch” with a gruff manner and yellowed teeth from a lifetime of smoking. We were to conference with him after each story. When my turn came, I was disappointed by a grade of B; I had fully expected an A. He had underlined my first sentence and written “NO!” in the margin.
“What’s the matter with that?” I asked.
“Bad lead,” he said. “Nobody cares about the bum frozen in a blizzard.”
He grinned at me.
“How do you know that?” I asked. “Maybe he’s someone’s father, or son, or brother. Surely they would care!”
“Maybe — if he had any family. But no one else cares. Our readers are far more interested in the football game they missed because of the power outage, or the loss of pay they suffered because the businesses were closed.”
He grinned at me again.
“That seems pretty rough,” I said.
“It is,” he said. “But that’s the way it is. You’re an idealist, which is a sweet thing to be at your age. But in this racket, sentiment doesn’t cut it.”
I thought of my days in J-school recently when I engaged in an email correspondence with a former student who — out of the blue — wanted to know what I thought of the term “existential threat.”
We went back and forth on why, suddenly, threats needed to be “existential” to be taken seriously. This is the nature of journalism today, I told him — heavy on language inflation, light on substance.
As one thought gave way to another — as thoughts tend to do — I wondered why it is that I find today’s journalism so dismal. If I had to put my finger on it, I’d blame journalism’s total surrender to corporate interests.
The two most powerful special interests in America today — the military-industrial complex and Big Pharma — skate free of any serious oversight. It’s unlikely that television journalism will ever cast a critical light on Big Pharma — they would have too much to lose.
And so, issues that ought to be investigated thoroughly fall by the wayside. Even the great story of our time, the pandemic, follows a prescribed narrative. Deviation from it casts one in the infamous category of conspiracy theorist.
But to an inquiring mind, the questions do not go away. Here’s a sampling.
Why did we close our economy and inflict psychological damage on our children based on data from PCR tests, whose inventor said should never be used to diagnose disease because it was so unreliable? Why do we treat with great reverence Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is consistently ... inconsistent? And finally, why do we rally support for a “vaccine” that health leaders said from the beginning would not confer immunity?
These questions lie fallow in the fields of discourse. The truth diggers of my undergraduate days are long gone, replaced by boutique journalists who aren’t about to roll up their sleeves to find the answers.