I am a modern Rip Van Winkle.
You may remember Washington Irving’s marvelous creation, who escapes his nagging wife one day and takes his dog, Wolf, with him into New York’s Catskill Mountains. There, he meets some of his fellow Dutch emigres. One thing leads to another, they all get happy on an intoxicant of their own creation, and Rip falls asleep.
When he awakens, it is 20 years later. America has gone from being a colony of the British throne to an independent nation.
Rip feels lost. His dreaded wife is gone, which from his point of view is a good thing, but Wolf is also gone, which is definitely a bad thing. Rip has to find his way in this strange new world, mostly alone.
That sounds like me — minus the sleeping for 20 years part. Like Rip, I find myself lost in a world unanticipated, which is not a comfortable place to be.
Where to start?
The first thing that comes to mind is an offer of possible great riches via a lottery run by the state for vaccinated people. To lure citizens into taking the COVID-19 vaccine, our glorious leader offers this lottery — with prizes of as much as $1 million and free college education at state schools. But where does this money come from? A grant from the federal government on funds drawn from the Bank of Thin Air!
I learned about this
bank years ago when Ben Bernanke, then the Federal Reserve chairman, said that the government bailout of Wall Street criminals during the Great Recession of 2008 did not come from the taxpayers. No, said Bernanke to reporter Scott Pelley — “We just change the numbers in the computer.” He actually said that!
Now that is a concept I wish I could employ with my own paltry holdings — call up my financial wizards and ask that they add a few zeroes in the right places.
But back to the COVID-19 lottery — why is bribery needed in the matter of this supposedly wonderful vaccine? In our latest bifurcation, our country again seems pushed into warring camps — the noble vaccinated against the ignorant unvaccinated, as some of the noble vaccinated would call them.
Meanwhile, the age-old concept that the individual alone should have dominion over his or her own body has quietly evaporated. Has anyone noticed?
This not-so-brave new world screams at us via television. We are at war with each other, we are told: racial wars, economic wars, social wars, and of course, the war of the Woke vs. Non-Woke.
This constant side-taking creeps into every aspect of our lives. We have a sign in our front yard that says “Make Orwell Fiction Again.” While we were sitting on our front porch one morning, a man walking his dog complimented the sign. Then he shook his head and muttered something about that evil Trump.
My wife shocked him by saying that Trump was not the subject of the sign. Its real targets are the surveillance state, the wholesale elimination of our freedoms and the widespread censorship apparent today. It’s our lament for a country that has lost its way and made Orwell’s predictions seem all too real.
This seemed to stop the man in his tracks. Time for him to move on — things were way too close to critical thought for him! His parting shot: He reads the New York Times! That should have convinced us right there just how wise he is.
As for me, I read the Chicago Tribune, a habit that goes back to my childhood. The Trib was recently bought by a hedge fund, which immediately set about eliminating many of the paper’s most popular columnists. Thus the owners pruned as much opinion and argument from their pages as possible. Newspapers are now primarily organs of propaganda and entertainment.
But if you look closely, some items of importance do occasionally slip out. Recently, the paper quoted President Joe Biden attempting to draw a favorable comparison between the United States and Russia in the matter of interference in other countries’ elections. Imagine if the U.S. interfered in foreign elections, asked Biden.
Imagine? Just look at U.S. foreign policy since World War II! This country interferes in many ways — we invade, we assassinate, we spend billions trying to sway elections and make other countries conform to our wishes. How could anyone not have noticed?!
I could go on to other things — like critical race theory and the end of gender as we know it — but it’s time now for a map.
Ah, Rip, if only we could emerge from our slumbers to a world turned suddenly sane!