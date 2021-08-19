YOUR TURN: Every Tuesday and some Thursdays in The News-Gazette, we turn over the Commentary page to community members and other experts with local ties. If you have interest in weighing in on a topic making news, emailed Editor Jeff D'Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com. Or click here to submit a Letter to the Editor.
By JULIA RIETZ
The first section I read in The News-Gazette on Saturdays is Tom Kacich’s Mailbag. Tom reaches out to a variety of sources to get answers about local history and trivia, strange sightings, potential new restaurants and issues of concern in our community.
This past Saturday, a reader asked for numbers of criminal convictions for firearm-related offenses in Champaign County over the past three years. On Sunday, The News-Gazette editorial addressed the rising gun violence in 2021, calling for a stronger and more coordinated law-enforcement response. Understandably, community members are concerned about the daily tally of shots fired in our cities.
We are not alone in this. Communities across the state and country are facing what the editors correctly characterize as mindless violence. The offenders are younger and younger, the guns are more and more lethal, the trauma affects more and more of our citizens.
Law-enforcement officials have been known to say we cannot arrest ourselves out of this issue. We do not mean that we should sit passively by while the shots ring out in our neighborhoods. Police and prosecutors can and must act when individuals choose to endanger our community and violate the law. We must investigate the crimes, identify the suspects, gather the evidence and make our case to hold the offenders responsible for their actions.
However, putting an end to gun violence requires more than just a law-enforcement response. It requires changing the mindset of those who are carrying the guns and pulling the triggers. In Champaign County, many individuals and organizations are stepping forward to answer this call. Community members, faith leaders, schools, families, businesses, mentors, neighbors — all are working together to show these young men that there is a better way.
The reader who sent in the Mailbag question asking about gun convictions was right to ask for information about our results. Tom’s response was based on raw data provided by the circuit clerk’s office without analysis or context and led me and my staff to spend the weekend doing a deeper dive into our response to gun crimes by looking at the status and outcome of each case and each defendant.
I have always been proud of the work we do and the decisions we make. I am even more proud after seeing the results of our analysis.
From January 2019 to date, defendants have been charged in 488 cases with illegal possession or use of firearms, ranging from simple illegal possession to unlawful discharge to first-degree murder. Many of the cases include other charges for illegal drug possession or distribution, domestic violence, robbery or vehicular hijacking, for a total of 1,415 counts.
Our police officers have located and seized over 400 firearms in these cases. The data clearly tells us what we know anecdotally. Gun crimes are increasing in our community, from 154 charged cases in 2019 to 178 in 2020 to 156 to date in 2021. At this rate, we can expect to see over 225 cases involving illegal possession or use of firearms charged by the end of 2021.
Of these 488 cases, 226 are still pending and were incorrectly included in the analysis in the Mailbag response. Of those pending cases, 90 defendants are in custody awaiting trial, 107 have posted close to $700,000 in bond, and 29 are wanted on warrants.
Of the 488 firearm cases charged since 2019, 262 have been resolved. Five were transferred to our federal partners for federal prosecution. Three of the defendants were killed in shooting incidents while their cases were pending. Two defendants were found unfit to stand trial.
Of the remaining 252 cases, 33 were dismissed because we determined we could not meet our burden of proof at trial. Two cases resulted in not-guilty verdicts at trial. The remaining 217 have resulted in felony convictions either by plea or jury trial, for an 86 percent conviction rate. Of those 217 convictions, 124 defendants were sentenced to prison, 86 were sentenced to probation and seven defendants are awaiting sentencing.
As proud as I am of how the state’s attorney’s office is responding to gun violence in our community through strong prosecution, I agree with my law-enforcement partners that we cannot solve this crisis in the criminal-justice system alone.
Yes, we in law enforcement must send the message to those who choose to carry and use illegal firearms that their behavior will not be tolerated. But to change the behavior of those who are choosing to unlawfully possess and use firearms requires the cooperation of witnesses and victims, the efforts of community organizers, social services and faith leaders, and the love and concern of family and neighbors to send the message that there is a better way.
I appreciate the opportunity to work alongside these partners to address this significant issue in our community and to move forward.