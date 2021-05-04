Speaking before a committee of state legislators last week, University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman ticked off a few of the reasons
he’s against lifting the prohibition on gambling on in-state colleges and universities.
Chief among them: the fear that “by allowing people in our state to bet on our own student-athletes,
we’re only opening the door and inviting people to have those intense, threatening, abusive interactions with our student-athletes,
and that’s something that myself and my colleagues strongly oppose.”
With the proposed change to the 2019 state gambling law still only in the debate stage — and not up for a vote — Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO asked legislators from both sides of the aisle where they stood on a controversial issue that had many declining to comment.
Here are the lawmakers who weighed in, a group that includes former Illini football lineman Kam Buckner.
REP. KAM BUCKNERD-Chicago “The loss of revenue to neighboring states based on the fact that Illinois law does not allow wagering on Illinois colleges is something we need to have a complete conversation about.
“I both respect and am sensitive to the charge of Josh Whitman and his athletic director counterparts around the state to provide protection for the young women and men who compete for the universities they attend, but I also think the situation requires further exploration.
“The current system, while well-meaning, does very little in my eyes to protect our student-athletes from those bettors who may be enticed to either cross state lines to place bets or worse yet, do so through the unregulated market. Sports wagering is obviously uncharted territory in Illinois and like all seminal legislation, it will require tweaks and changes to get to the best policy for all stakeholders.
“Prohibition for prohibition’s sake is not useful, but conversations that lead us to practical solutions will be.”
REP. MIKE MARRON R-Fithian
“I supported the 2019 gaming bill because it included a Danville casino after a 30-year community effort. The new gaming bill proposed in the House expands sports gambling legalization to include our in-state college teams. I am open to expanding sports gambling and supporting this bill.
“Many states have started collecting gaming revenue from events with necessary safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of the collegiate events. I believe the past year has been a good introduction into the legal gaming industry for our state and we can achieve a healthy system.
“As this bill moves forward, I want to ensure the interests of the student-athletes, schools and the recently granted gaming centers like the one in Danville are represented in these new discussions.”
SEN. LAURA MURPHY D-Des Plaines
“Before making a final decision on any legislative issue, it’s important that I see a proposal and have the opportunity to hear from stakeholders, especially on an issue that could impact our students and institutions of higher education.
“I’m willing to look at legislation that would legalize sports gambling on in-state college teams, but I am apprehensive. For many athletes, college is the last opportunity to compete simply for the love of the game — playing college sports is about fostering personal growth, leadership skills and team spirit.
“Adding money to the situation has the potential to change that dynamic and taint the experience for future student-athletes, so I need to review all the necessary information before taking a stand on the subject.”
SEN. JASON BARICKMAN R-Bloomington
“Generally, people will do what they want, which means that without state regulation, either the illicit markets or other states will benefit by our inaction.”
REP. STEVE REICK R-Woodstock
“I would be against such an expansion. Even if it only created the appearance of having an improper influence on college athletics, that’s too much for me to support.
“If I recall correctly, Nevada has a similar prohibition on betting on in-state college teams, and I don’t want it in Illinois.”
REP. BARBARA HERNANDEZ D-Aurora
“To be honest, I’m not very knowledgeable when it comes to sports gambling. However, the constituents that have reached out are in favor of expanding it to college teams, which would make sense since many other states have (an) opt-in to include that.”
REP. La SHAWN FORD D-Chicago
“Expanding sports gambling legalization to include in-state college teams should only happen if student-athletes can be paid athletes.
“We also need to protect students from outside influences to prevent cheating and possibly game fixing.”
REP. JOE SOSNOWSKI R-Rockford
“I am open to considering an expansion of Illinois’ new sports-betting law with regard to in-state collegiate sports. I would need to hear testimony from the athletic directors of our state universities and other stakeholders on what impact, if any, they believe such legislation would have on their programs.
“Gaming expansion in any form is not the answer to Illinois’ fiscal woes, so I do not look at this issue simply as a potential new revenue stream.
“It’s more a question of considering what the demand and market is for such an expansion and whether or not it would be an overall benefit to the state without having any detrimental impact on the integrity of our university athletics programs and the invaluable opportunities they provide our students.”
REP. MIKE HALPIN D-Rock Island
“We need to ensure that our student-athletes are protected from interference and harassment, which is why the ban was included in the sports-gaming bill.
“I would be interested in reviewing any data from other states that can tell us whether our concerns are justified or not, so that we can make the best decision possible going forward.”
SEN. DALE FOWLER R-Harrisburg
“In an effort to ensure that our student-athletes are protected, I believe our first step must be reaching out to our Illinois universities to receive their input on the subject.
“I know there is a meeting scheduled in the coming days to listen to concerns our higher education institutions have if this proposal moves forward. I’m looking forward to hearing what comes about from that conversation.”
SEN. LINDA HOLMES D-Aurora
“This proposal would need to be passed by the House, possibly with amendments, before we could consider it. I would need to look at it at that point more in-depth and, if it does come over to the Senate, I would study it and listen to the proponents and opponents before making a decision.
“I’ve supported gaming expansion in the past, but can’t say either way to this without details.”
REP. JONATHAN CARROLL D-Buffalo Grove
“The NCAA loves playing by their own rules and has selective outrage. How can they tell us they’re concerned with student-athlete safety and integrity with a straight face?”
REP. ANTHONY DeLUCA D-Crete
“I oppose paying college
athletes and gambling on them.”
REP. MARTY MOYLAN D-Des Plaines
“Any expansion of legal gambling must be thoroughly vetted. I keep an open mind when considering any legislation in the House, but when regulating an industry such as gaming, we have to be even more cautious.
“I will absolutely consider
HB 894 if and when it is presented to me in the House.
“A well-informed decision requires listening to both sides and reaching your own decision whether or not the proposal is in the interest of Illinois residents, but I have not yet decided if I will support or oppose lifting the prohibition on Illinois collegiate sports betting.”