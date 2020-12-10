Local bicyclist's death much more than 'a tragic accident'
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz’s reference to a “tragic accident” (Dec. 2) implies something unavoidable or an act of God. A trucker with 700 feet to slow down to avoid running over and killing a bicyclist he clearly saw and who was making a legal and signaled left turn was not an unfortunate or unavoidable accident.
It was unconscionable, it was wrong, it was needless, it was reckless, and it was clearly not a “tragic accident.”
But as usual in Champaign County, the driver has walked away with an easily paid fine and will continue to drive our roadways. Our state’s attorney has not adequately prosecuted those who kill vulnerable road users because of reckless and wanton behavior when impairment or flight are not involved. She didn’t even add additional charges such as “failure to slow down to avoid an accident,” and she failed to even get the maximum fine available for the single charge.
Her assistant state’s attorney had no recommendation and was unaware of the potential levels when presenting the case to the trial judge. The lack of willingness to defend the public’s legal right to use the roadway is appalling. A judge and jury should be presented with an opportunity to make a decision, even if it wouldn’t be a slam-dunk conviction.
Our state’s attorney should not be acting for the defense by excusing reckless or dangerous driving as “just an accident.” Such driving should not be tolerated in Champaign County.
Local law enforcement has at least two tools besides enforcing speed limits to use to protect vulnerable road users — the 3-foot passing law and using a hand-held device while driving. These laws provide that seriously injuring or killing others is a felony.
If a vehicle driver sees a bicyclist or pedestrian and chooses to execute a pass, the driver needs to do so legally and provide at least 3 feet. Doing otherwise, when having time to assess and make appropriate decisions, is choosing to do so in a “reckless manner,” because passing is a conscious act. Local bicyclists thank the vast majority of drivers who slow down as needed and then change lanes to pass when they can do so safely.
In a recent pedestrian death, the use of a cellphone and other distractions were mentioned in the traffic report. That driver walked away with a $25 fine, which the assistant state’s attorney called “a just result” (Aug. 19). A bicyclist was seriously injured by a small bus illegally turning into her. That driver’s charge was reduced to a non-moving violation.
Instead, survivors are told to use the civil court system to find justice. However, this remedy may not be available and does little to deter bad driving — it just raises the insurance rates that we all pay. It is the legal system’s responsibility to get bad drivers removed from the roadway until they can drive safely.
The only way to change some folks’ behavior is via potential consequences of the legal system. This approach has worked very well in construction zones. The Illinois Department of Transportation touts that worker deaths have been greatly reduced through enforcement. If a person can’t drive safely, they can walk, take transit or use a bike.
Bicyclists and pedestrians in Champaign County will have no support in the state’s attorney’s office until existing laws are enforced and used and vulnerable road users recognized as legal users of the roadway. So-called “horrible human tragedies” will continue until drivers slow down and pay attention, or face real consequences for their actions.
Charlie Smyth is a longtime Urbana resident and former elected official, bicycle and pedestrian advocate, licensed cycling instructor, bike commuter and long-distance cycling enthusiast.