I have not always been a whiskey man. In my teens, like most of my male contemporaries, I tried most anything alcoholic I could get. We were all looking for that weekend-night buzz.
Originally, once I discovered cherry-flavored vodka, it was my drink of choice. When my taste buds adapted to the taste of alcohol, I switched to cheap beer.
A typical weekend night started by finding Harry at the back of his favorite alley. We and Harry drove to East Side Liquors, 306 1/2 N. First St. With our liquor money plus an additional ten spot for his efforts, Harry would go in and return with a couple of cases of beer for us and a couple of bottles for himself.
Wandering around, we found this jog in the road under an overhanging tree on North Lincoln Avenue. This was back when Lincoln was a narrow, crumbling blacktop to nowhere. Someone had stopped to spray-paint “(Expletive) you in the mouth” on the blacktop. We took it for a sign.
Most weeks, the question would be asked “This Saturday, you ready for a little (expletive) you in the mouth?” And plans were made. Many a winter weekend evening began standing in the dark outside beside the car on North Lincoln drinking cold beer. Then it was time for the Tiger’s Den.
Around my college years, there was a five-year abstinence. At a party with margaritas, someone said, “You are drunk.” I felt I was just having a good time and was not drunk. Obstinate and committed to the premise that those two states should not be again mistaken for each other, I swore off alcohol for five years. Feeling that my point had been made, I began to imbibe again in my late 20s.
Except for one unfortunate sojourn to the Florida Keys, I began and kept to moderation. That afternoon in the Keys, when I awoke under a palm tree after several hours, was as much her fault as mine. I cannot exactly recall the specific sequence of events now, but after deliberation, I think it was her who first suggested we deliberately drink until we were drunk at the seashore.
Between that sunny day spent under a palm tree and the scorpion sting that swelled my eye shut, I do not have the fondest memories of the Keys.
With the coming of the Reagan era, thinking myself by then more sophisticated, I graduated to mixed drinks. First ice cream drinks at Eddies and then Long Island ice teas at lots of places. It was the ’80s, after all.
By my later 30s, I had focused on good wines. I developed both a great wine palate and the requisite snobbishness about it. I had set aside a number of bottles. We are talking the late 1980s and 1990s. The stuff I was putting aside was $40 to $100 a bottle back then.
My wife at the time developed a drinking problem just at the millennium. It turned out she was working through the choice point of staying with me or leaving me for the fellow she was having an affair with. I discovered her stash of dozens of empty wine bottles. She used my wine collection to focus her state of mind and sharpen her decision-making skills. She chose the other fellow. I trust that once the choice had been made, the drinking lessened. I understand the happy couple ended up in Oklahoma. I used to miss that wine a lot.
I once loved to cook. I was one of those who never cracked open a cookbook. I prepared a meal by taste. A touch of saffron here, just a dash of sumac there, perhaps a drizzle of balsamic. Then, a dozen years ago, a viral infection in my nasal cavity took my sense of smell.
For about a year, my brain tried to fill in the void. One day, all day, everything smelled like cotton candy. The next day, everything smelled like creosote. The following day, like burning hair. After about a year, my brain gave up, and now everything smells the same, like nothing. Damn viruses.
It turns out that a good sense of smell is a critical ally of a great sense of taste. Without a nose, you fall back on the five basics: sweetness, sourness, saltiness, bitterness and savoriness. These days, my cooking is limited to opening a pouch and four minutes in the microwave.
As to my drinking palate, a tall Guinness tastes like a glass of water. Now my beer of choice is always a bitter IPA. I can still kind of appreciate a very full-bodied red wine filled with tannin. But short of that, in a blind taste test, I am hard-pressed to tell the difference between a Merlot and a Chardonnay.
I still enjoy that Dionysian buzz first discovered in my youth. But now, long beyond dark roads, seashore misadventures and a snobbish palate, I prefer sipping over good conversation. All of this has led me to the robust savory flavor of a good corn-liquor product aged well in a fire-charred oaken barrel.
That is how I came to be a whiskey man.