About the same time you are cracking open this edition, I would have been shoehorning my way into a little slab of aluminum 100 miles east of here. It’s a piece of property I have claimed as mine since 1986 — two seats in the paddock grandstand at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Today would have marked my 45th-straight Indy 500, but, like most everyone, this pandemic has thrown us a yellow flag. Or, in Illinois, a red flag.
Race Day at Indy is like Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries all rolled into one. It’s my day. But it will have to wait. So, it’s time to reflect on memories.
My grandfather was a race fan. His favorite was Champaign’s own Don Branson. Grandpa was also a farmer, and field work came first and foremost. If the work was caught up, it was time to “go to the races,” as he would always say. He never called it the 500 or Indianapolis — always “the races.”
This impromptu announcement, usually at the end of dinner the night before the race, verified with a hand slamming the table, set off a chain reaction in my grandparents’ house. Grandpa started burning the phone lines, calling up brothers and in-laws to put a group together, usually four or five, to go to “the races.” The dinner dishes would have to wait, for there were many more dirty dishes to be added later. Grandma would set off on making enough food to feed a battalion. There were chickens to be fried, potato salad to be made, brownies to be baked and a pimento-cheese sandwich to be prepared, just for Grandpa.
That’s where I come in.
Days before my high school graduation, in 1976, I was fortunate to be on the receiving end of one of Grandpa’s phone calls. Because Grandpa never planned in advance, he took a flyer going all the way to the speedway on Race Day without tickets in hand. He always bought what was left, and we wound up in the rickety old wooden bleachers inside Turn Three. I still have the ticket stub. I remember the roar from across the infield when they gave the green flag to start the race. Even from that distance, the hair stood up on my neck. The race was called exactly one lap past the halfway mark, due to rain. I felt robbed. I was hooked. I experienced the hypnotic effect of the 500. I had to go back.
Again and again.
I was fortunate and honored to repay Grandpa’s phone call to me in ‘76 by taking him and a carload of others, including my wife, to “the races” in 1981, 1982 and, for the last time, in 1987. In ‘87, it was just Grandpa and me, in the same two paddock seats I have today. He was getting up there in years; the long round-trip walk from the car to the track and the sheer speed of the cars made it difficult for Grandpa to really get into the race as in years past. You have to understand, the first time grandpa went to “the races,” it was 1946. I have the program.
Over the course of these 44 previous 500s, so many memories have been forged for me — of a historical and personal nature. I was fortunate to have press credentials for two years. That allowed me a chance to actually see and interview drivers. Among many, I got A.J. Foyt’s autograph, a prized possession, in 1979 — no easy feat in those days. The circumstances of how I got it will have to be confided elsewhere.
I slept on the hood of my car one year the night before the race. I camped out another year. I endured rain delays, cancellations and tornado sirens, spins and wins, speed and spectacle. Glorious victories, bitter defeats. I witnessed, not personally, that you don’t mess with the Indiana State Police. And watched some of the best racing in the world.
Today, rather than being awed by the 500, I will be visiting a much more quieter place — Grandview Memorial Gardens, visiting Grandma and Grandpa. And visiting Don Branson, who also calls Grandview his final resting place.
One of these days, we’ll get back to “the races.”