As Yolanda and I approached the movie complex with our son, Michael, I reminded myself not to count pennies and enjoy the moment.
All went well until we walked through the door.
I scanned the movies. Some auditoriums had waiters, dinner service, recliners and 3D surround sound. There was also an arcade, beer and wine, and neck massages in the lobby.
“Whatever happened to the single-screen movie house with popcorn and a Coke?” I asked.
“People want an experience, Pops,” Michael said.
“‘Experience’ is a marketing gimmick to charge twice as much. The only ‘experience’ I need is the lowest price and a ‘thank you.’”
“Mike,” Yolanda said, brown eyes flashing. “Put a crowbar to your wallet and buy the tickets. I want to see Brad Pitt.”
“OK, OK,” I said, determined to be a good sport. “I guess frugal means nothing these days.”
“Frugal? Mike, when we bought our first new car in 18 years and remodeled the kitchen, people asked me if you were OK. They thought you might be terminally ill or suffering a breakdown.”
“Oh, please,” I said. “Michael, help me out here.”
“No, they did, Pops,” Michael said. “It was weird.”
“Thanks for your support,” I said as I paid for three tickets.
Yolanda nudged Michael and pointed at the concession stand.
“Let’s get some food,” Michael said, nodding. “I’ll buy. You first, Pops.”
A fresh-faced young woman welcomed us: “May I help you, sir?”
“Yes, Miss,” I said. “How much is the mac ‘n’ cheese with bacon bits?”
“Ten dollars.”
“Without?”
“Nine dollars.”
“Well, my son is buying, I’ll live a little. Give me the mac ‘n’ cheese with bacon bits.”
“Anything else, sir?”
“Small Coke.”
I slid out of the way, patting myself on the back for not flinching over the ticket prices or the $10 macaroni.
“That will be 18 dollars,” the young woman said. “Thank you. Next, please?”
I stopped.
“Excuse me?”
“Sir?”
“Did you say 18 dollars?”
“Yes, sir.”
“A small Coke costs eight bucks?”
“Yes, sir.”
“Good God.”
“Here we go,” Yolanda said.
“What’s that?”
“Nothing, dear.”
“Hey, Pops,” Michael said, patting my shoulder. “We’re in Chicago. Things cost more.”
“I understand that, son. I lived in Chicago. And Dallas. But eight bucks for a small Coke? I can get a six-pack at Farm ‘n Fleet for five bucks. I mean, ten for mac ‘n’ cheese, even with bacon bits, is high, but it’s food, more or less. But eight bucks for a small Coke?”
“We’re at the movies, Pops.”
“Eight bucks?”
“Why don’t you get bottled water, honey,” Yolanda said. “Coke raises your blood pressure. And you’ve been flush since we walked through the door.”
“Yet, I haven’t sipped a Coke. Why might that be?”
“What did we talk about before coming here?” Yolanda said, shaking her head. “You worry too much about money. When the kids were in school, I introduced you as my husband, Mike ‘I have two kids in college, and I’m broke’ Pemberton.”
“And I never objected. I was, we were, broke. What a rip-off college has become. Most people agree. Miss, do you agree? Are you a college grad?”
“Art history,” the young woman responded with a frown.
“Student loans?”
“Yes.”
“Do you feel ripped off?”
“Actually, yes, I do.”
“You see, Yolanda?”
“We should travel more,” Yolanda said. “Then you’d understand. We never get out of the Midwest. Our perception of everything is skewed.”
“First,” I said, “I like the ‘skewed’ perception of the Midwest. It’s called common sense. Second, we’ve traveled. Family vacations every summer. You and I have been to Maui, Munich, Rome and I’ll never forget New York. Good God. Twelve bucks an hour to park in Manhattan. That’s skewed. I liked Rome. Pizza. Glass of wine. The two of us. Twenty bucks. And they don’t expect tips.”
“Yes, yes. I remember,” Yolanda said. “The Colosseum, the Vatican, St. Peter’s Square, Tuscany. Magnificent. And when we returned home, all you talked about was the waiters didn’t expect tips.”
“Now that I object to. I also mentioned the inexpensive food.”
“Sir,” the young woman said, “do you want to change your order to bottled water?”
“You don’t expect a tip, do you? I mean, even with your student loans?”
“No, sir.”
“I only ask because everywhere I go, I see tip cups. Coffee shops, delis, even saw one at a dry cleaner. I mean, really, the dry cleaners?”
“Sir?”
“How much is the water?”
“Six dollars.”
“Jeeeezus H. Christ.”
Yolanda turned to the young woman. “Miss, I’m sorry.”
“Please don’t apologize for me,” I said and smiled at the young woman. “But I am sorry. I’m not upset with you. It’s just these prices.”
“Yes, sir.”
“Pops,” Michael said, “the movie’s going to start.”
“What are you going to order, Son?”
“Pepperoni pizza slice and a small Coke.”
“Yolanda?”
“The same.”
“We’re talking fifty bucks. For snacks.”
“Pops, don’t worry, I’m getting it. You and Mom bought the tickets.”
“Yes, thirty bucks. For a matinee,” I said, sweat beading on my forehead. “You’re 30 and spending this kind of money? Without a second thought? Do you ever want to retire?”
“Sir, have you decided? We have other guests.”
A primal group grumble rose behind me. My spine tingled like my ancient ancestors must have when their tribe turned against them.
“Guests?” I said, mopping my brow with a paper napkin. “No, no, no, Miss. If I may, you have customers. You don’t charge guests.”
“Not yet, anyway,” Yolanda said. “Let’s see what happens when the Sweeneys come to dinner next Saturday.”
“Yolanda, please.”
“Sir?”
“Pops?”
“Mike?”
“All right, all right. A small Coke with mac ‘n’ cheese and bacon bits, please.”
I stepped away and took a deep breath. Across the lobby, a red neon sign blinked: “Neck Massage, $10.”
At that moment, it seemed like a bargain.