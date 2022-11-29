The daily news can be so disheartening. No matter who you are, or what your political leanings, there is news to break your heart. Wars and disasters, yes, but also stories of senseless violence and mean-heartedness.
Discouraged recently by the news, I found myself re-thinking “big” questions: Are we doomed to repeat history? The awful parts? Is that arc of justice too darn long for us to accomplish much in the here and now? Is ignorance bliss?
To cope, I usually rely on exercise, especially walking fast, and on reading. Reading not to find answers, but to find solace or escape.
Reading can do that. You leave where you are, and everything changes. Truths are uncovered, harmony is restored. Sense is made. It is a kind of running away that provides the distancing and rest needed to go on.
I had such high expectations at 22! The changes I foresaw, hoped for, have come so slowly — and seem imperfect, incomplete. Some improvements have not come at all. This is when I redirect myself: remembering the story of saving one fish. Out of many fish stranded on the shore, someone throws one back into the sea.
I remind myself: Just do your best; if you save but one fish, it matters. Certainly, it matters to that fish. This is hope. Do something, something helpful; in the act is the value.
I love books, so, my something to do is seeing that shut-ins have books. Many of my shut-ins must stay in one room 23 hours a day. They have limited, if any, access to books. Books that provide knowledge but also solace and escape.
My shut-ins are not isolated by old age or ill health. They are isolated by poor choices. They live far away from friends and family in Vienna, Vandalia, Illinois River, Menard or over 20 other places in Illinois.
You see, I volunteer with UC Books to Prisoners, the something I do to counter all the negative news. I hope everyone here in Champaign County, can find their something to do to improve our space in the universe.
I encourage you, also, to support this program, a fish-throwing effort that began over 20 years ago, right here in somebody’s garage. Why send books to incarcerated people? I see books as food for the soul, and who better needs such nourishment?
I believe in the power of books, that the world is made better when all people have access to books. Letter writers tell us that they learned to read in prison. Individuals who never read a book before now read whenever they can.
So consider support for a local group that serves people in Illinois. I ask you to donate books. Think of it as donating ideas, fostering hope, opening a door to change. I also encourage you to support the Books to Prisoners fall and spring book sales. Proceeds are used to mail books to those who request them.
I hope you find a book to enable your escape or bring you solace. Whatever you find, know that you can make a difference.
It may be small, but in saving one fish, in that effort to make the world a better place, you save yourself.