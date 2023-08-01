To many people, mascots might not be an “everyday” concern, but for us, the representation of our university is an extension of how we represent ourselves.
We don’t want to represent ourselves with anything hostile or abusive. And we don’t want to see that hostility and abuse continue by falling short to establish a new identity.
External researchers have proven that our campus is still strongly associated with the negative impacts of our former mascot, impacts that contradict our own nondiscrimination statement. But today, I’m happy to say that we as a community are ready to move on. I believe we are closer than ever to establishing a new symbol of diversity and pride for the flagship campus of our state.
On July 20, I asked the University of Illinois Board of Trustees for a public recommendation that the UI finishes its transition and makes a complete adoption of a new mascot. Specifically, I asked for the opportunity to implement the belted kingfisher, a student-made mascot that’s unique, native to Illinois and naturally true to the orange and blue.
In 2011, 85 percent of over 11,000 students voted in favor of some kind of new mascot. In 2016, a special committee from Illinois Student Government voted in favor of a new mascot, 9-1. And in 2020, a student-designed mascot proposal successfully passed a campus-wide referendum.
That proposal was the belted kingfisher, and it went on to be endorsed in a landslide faculty vote of 105-2.
Once the kingfisher passed the senate, the community was quick to embrace it. Student groups have endorsed it and incorporated kingfishers into their logos. The ACES Funk Library created a kingfisher exhibit that’s viewable today. Local artists have even made murals on campus where the kingfisher is prominently featured. The student body, the faculty and the community have made themselves clear: We’re ready to move on.
Our team has been repeatedly holding merchandise giveaways on campus, which have always been well-received. And recently, we’ve begun constructing a kingfisher mascot costume, which will help us promote her on a whole new level.
Six Chicago Tribune articles have been written in support of our work, with many other articles published in The News-Gazette, Smile Politely and more. We’ve even received support from Native empowerment groups across the country. These include the National Congress of American Indians in D.C., the National Indian Education Association, the Association of American Indian Affairs and the Native American Rights Fund.
This recognition has proven that we are capable of creating a popular, nondiscriminatory mascot for our campus. We’re ready to move on.
The UI is at a great time to incorporate a new mascot that doesn’t enable cultural appropriation.
On the one hand, many other institutions have been through this before, and it turned out fine. We ran an amateur assessment of the endowments of nine universities that underwent a complete mascot transition. All of them surpassed a standard annual growth rate of 3 percent between 2004 and 2022, and six of them had a growth rate that was similar to or higher than our own. They’ve shown that a transition like this is possible and perhaps profitable.
On the other hand, there are still many professional teams, as well as large public school systems in 44 states, including Illinois, that engage in appropriation. If we institutionalize the kingfisher, we would be making a safe investment in ourselves, and we could also be a needed example to these other institutions. Now more than ever, we’re ready to move on.
Our requests to the board of trustees were two-folded: Let us speak completely on the issue and add us to the next meeting’s agenda, and establish the belted kingfisher as the university’s next mascot.
Everyone in the community shares the same goal of making Illinois the best university it can be. If we come together and move on to a new mascot, we will create new revenue streams for the university, properly begin the healing process and represent ourselves as the innovative and inclusive people we aim to be.