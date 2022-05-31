What do you think? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
The first time I played organized ice hockey was in 1983 as a University of Illinois freshman. Even if it was just “B” level intramurals, I loved it.
Ten years and two degrees later, I started working full-time as a rink manager at the UI Ice Arena. I worked over 20 years there, and I have great memories of various events and many incredible people. On behalf of the entire skating community, I want to thank the UI for providing an ice rink for nearly 100 years.
Now what?
As much as I would love to see Illini varsity hockey, that is a separate issue. This community is long overdue for a two-sheet ice rink serving all levels and ages of figure skating, hockey, speedskating, synchronized skating, curling, sled hockey, broomball and more. As a multi-use facility, non-ice-related events would be common. COVID-19 derailed momentum for a rink at The Yards in downtown Champaign, and inflation and supply-chain issues certainly complicate already-challenging construction and operating costs for such a facility.
But let’s not give up hope. The truth is, a new community rink should have been built long before the pandemic.
When stories broke about the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District’s plans to expand the Illinois Terminal and work with a developer to create a mega venue, I thought, “Uh oh, here we go again.” I don’t recall the UI being part of the initial conversations regarding The Yards. It seemed to be speculation by a developer prospecting for investors. But suddenly, varsity hockey became the main focus, a common theme from the past, and everyone was hooked.
With or without varsity hockey, this community still needs a new rink. The number of times those of us in the skating community have been excited about the possibility of a new rink — only to be disappointed — reminds me of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”
A history lesson
I remember attending a master-plan brainstorming session at the Champaign Park District shortly after I started at the ice arena. Despite enthusiastic parents of figure skaters, speedskaters and hockey players, as well as representatives from the college clubs in attendance, the idea of a future ice rink was the first item crossed off the park district’s wish list.
Years later, the Mervis family/Danville Wings almost built a new rink on university property, replacing the existing arena. At the last minute, Wings management said the only way to make the budget work was to receive student fees, like the existing rink.
The deal died. An important side note: The Mervis family has been the No. 1 supporter of the David S. Palmer Arena and Civic Center in Danville; without their contributions, it likely would have closed years ago.
The last time I was involved in discussions about a new arena, roughly 10 years ago, a donor through the Champaign Urbana Youth Hockey Association offered over seven figures for construction of a new rink adjacent to the I Hotel and Conference Center, provided more ice time would be given to youth hockey, which was feasible with the proposed two sheets of ice. I even created a basic weekly schedule draft and we reviewed facility plans twice.
An opportunity to grow ice-skating sports in our community and provide better practice time to university and community teams was a real possibility. However, individuals way above my pay grade could not come to terms with whatever arrangement, and that deal was over, too.
And here we are once again; deja vu all over again.
Dollars and sense
My question to our community: Why is there only the UI Ice Arena?
It’s an impossible task to adequately provide ice time to everyone with just one ice rink. Individuals on both sides get shortchanged.
For example, the second UI men’s hockey club doesn’t have priority scheduling and gets stuck with late-night slots. They would love to have the times current reserved for youth hockey, but the kids can’t skate late. Meanwhile, youth hockey would like twice as much prime-time scheduling to grow and develop their program. Almost all groups would like more or better ice time.
If the university can seek donors, partners and sponsors, could the park district and city do the same? Half of 1 percent in hotel-motel tax dollars was suggested for a past project. Are there similar options on the table?
Park district tax dollars could be part of a community rink and, well, isn’t it about time? Would the MTD subsidize the construction of an ice rink? If this sounds unrealistic, is it any crazier than UI students providing funds to support a community rink?
Yep, UI students subsidize public use of the UI Ice Arena. No, the UI Ice Arena does not receive tax dollars to support it. Without student fees covering well over 50 percent of the budget, everything would cost more: public admission, skate rental, private rentals, hockey tickets, learn to skate, concessions, etc.
This has never seemed right to me. In other Big Ten communities our size, a university rink and a community rink co-exist, with skaters using both facilities and constituent priorities clear.
Long-term prospects
Is it the chicken or the egg?
That answer may come soon. I often wonder: If the UI Ice Arena closed, would it force the issue? Would that get a new rink built?
Probably. It came up in the 1990s during a multimillion-dollar project to replace the rink floor, which has refrigeration pipes embedded in concrete. Those funds could have gone toward a new rink.
There have been other renovations and maintenance projects to make the “big pond” look good. UI Campus Recreation deserves recognition for doing whatever it takes to keep the rink open over the years. Unfortunately, the refrigeration system from the 1990s is no longer in use. Five years ago, Campus Rec bought a portable plastic pipe system typically used for temporary outdoor rinks to lay on top of the old floor. The old mechanical system was replaced with an outdoor air-cooled unit that is more efficient, at least in the winter.
But that’s not a long-term solution. Life expectancy for such a system is 10 years. The UI Ice Arena turns 100 in 2031. As much as I love the place, I don’t know if it’s going to make it; nor should it. The issues are long and it’s never going to be a modern facility.
There are many members of our community who may care less about ice-skating sports and don’t want their tax dollars going toward an ice rink. It’s important to understand, though, that such a new facility, with two sheets of ice, would be a multi-use venue with unlimited possibilities for music, entertainment, conference exhibit space and more. It would have a positive economic impact for Champaign-Urbana.
A successful model can be found just down Interstate 74 at the Bloomington Ice Center. If an indoor ice-skating facility can work there, it can work here.
That facility is a joint private and park district venture with a long list of corporate partnerships. The large arena is privately owned, with the smaller, year-round rink run by the park district. I’m sure it has not been without challenges, but from what I know, good people are making it work. The best news is that college students don’t have to pay for it.
The bottom line is that a new community rink needs to be built for the Champaign-Urbana area.