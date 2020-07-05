An article that appeared in the June 16 edition (“Ammons blasts Rietz over bonds set for May 31 looters”) perhaps illustrated certain things amiss in the Illinois criminal-justice system.
The headline of this piece is an homage to the first meaningful encounter I had with a judge as a first-year law student some 40 years ago. The judge was well informed and intellectually disciplined, traits that have been all too rare for far too long. He was also mindful of fundamentals. This is not to say that he was shallow or a minimalist. Indeed, he was the polar opposite.
I will never forget his eternally sound advice on the subject of researching legal questions.
“The first thing you check,” he said, “is the big red book.”
He was of course referring to the State Bar Association edition of what was then known as the Illinois Revised Statutes. It was a multivolume collection of every Illinois statute in force, well organized and thoroughly indexed. His advice was to always first determine whether there is a statute that addresses the question at hand. Doing so can often spare the task of slogging through case law.
Back in the day, the set was composed of four volumes. These days, the number of volumes is greatly increased — with font sizes greatly decreased — given the explosion of legislation that has occurred over the course of decades. Now known as the Illinois Compiled Statutes, the work in all events retains the classic red hardbound cover.
In the context of the June 16 articles, what might be in the big red book?
Section 110-2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure might come quickly to mind. That section governs the release of defendants on a recognizance bond. The second paragraph of Section 110- 2 is particularly noteworthy. It provides:
“This Section shall be liberally construed to effectuate the purpose of relying upon contempt of court proceedings or criminal sanctions instead of financial loss to assure the appearance of the defendant, and that the defendant will not pose a danger to any person or the community and that the defendant will comply with all conditions of bond. Monetary bail should be set only when it is determined that no other conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance in court, that the defendant does not present a danger to any person or the community and that the defendant will comply with all conditions of bond.”
Note the first clause of the second sentence, quoted in italics. This provision has been on the books for decades.
Yes. Decades.
In the context of the June 16 article, one is left to wonder why Section 110-2 was apparently not addressed or applied. One is further left to harbor concern that the bonds set, together with a requirement of cash bail, were perhaps merely an extralegal barometer of prosecutorial or judicial outrage at the perceived seriousness of the charges at hand.
If that were so, such would be a good example of what some in the Illinois legal system have long referred to as “tribal custom,” an extralegal cultural force that can interfere with the informed, principled and objective application of the law.
Such an odious process is a perverse and inverse form of virtue signaling. (It is neither suggested nor implied here that such was afoot in the cases mentioned in the article.)
Initial review and thoughtful application of statutes that have long been on the books might easily address almost any concern regarding pretrial release of defendants who are without the means to post cash bail.
For just one example, home-confinement orders have long been authorized, and such orders can be overseen by court services personnel or, if need be, electronic monitoring. In all events, the second paragraph of Section 110-2 has long provided clear and meaningful guidance to courts and lawyers alike in assessing the terms and conditions of bond in criminal cases.
One might therefore suggest at the very least that the various recent legislative efforts at “bail reform” are not completely well informed, although the proponents of reform almost certainly harbor good intentions.
One might instead just consider what the good judge, now long departed, said not too very long ago: “Always first look in the big red book.” Indeed, perhaps in the run of cases all that need ever be done is for judges and lawyers alike simply to read, understand and resolutely follow fundamental provisions of longstanding law.
Such would serve as a good example to the public at large and reify the rule of law, a goal all the more important these days with American culture beset with tribal conflicts of its own.