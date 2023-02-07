Twenty-five years ago next month, I visited Northern Ireland amidst the run-up to the public referendum on the Belfast Agreement/Good Friday Agreement, ending more than three decades of violent conflict known as “the Troubles.”
Northern Ireland has a population of 1.8 million (about two-thirds the size of Chicago). During the Troubles, more than 3,700 were killed in Northern Ireland and close to 48,000 were injured in the 36,000 shootings and 16,000 bombings that took place.
Political polarization occurs when political attitudes push toward ideological extremes. In Northern Ireland, this resulted in the use of violence to achieve political goals. Northern Ireland is a cautionary tale of what can happen in deeply divided and polarized communities.
Political polarization might not (yet) look like that in the United States. However, the dynamics behind contemporary political polarization in the United States are eerily reminiscent of the dynamics that entrench conflict in Northern Ireland.
In Northern Ireland, one scholar put it, “both groups see themselves as decent, fine, ordinary people, but each other as bitter and brainwashed.” To be a member of the other side of the political divide was not just to have different political views, it was to be a bad person.
Separate lives
Today, Republicans and Democrats increasingly view political adversaries as bad people. In a 2018 survey, individuals were asked: “In your opinion, how many citizens voting for the Democrats did so because they sincerely believe that the Democratic party is best for the country?” Only 25 percent of Republican respondents believed that this was true.
Instead, to vote Democrat was seen as being “brainwashed by the propaganda of the mainstream media” or incomprehensible. As one respondent put it, “This is really hard for me to even try to think like a devilcrat! I am sorry but I in all honesty cannot answer this question. I cannot even wrap my mind around any reason they would be good for this country.”
Democrats were not much different. While slightly higher, only 42 percent of Democratic respondents believed Republicans voted for the best interest of the country. Like Republicans, many Democrats struggled to even imagine being a Republican, and stereotyped Republicans as using these words: “I like a dictatorial system of Government, I’m a racist, I hate non-Whites.”
A temporary exhibit I visited in Belfast in 1998 told two histories of the Troubles: one from the Unionist (broadly Protestant and identifying as British) side and the other from the Nationalist (broadly Catholic and identifying as Irish) side. The two histories had little overlap: Different events mattered, the same event was told in starkly different terms, the victims from their communities were highlighted and the bombings for which their community was responsible were ignored or downplayed.
The parallel narratives reflected the separate lives of Protestants and Catholics: living in different neighborhoods, attending separate schools and churches, and rarely intermarrying. Little opportunities for interaction existed to counter the stereotypes mutually adopted about the other side.
Republicans and Democrats too live increasingly separate lives, attending different schools, living in different neighborhoods, severing ties to family members with different political views and in some cases refusing to marry across political lines. The history of the recent past and of politics in the present as told by Republicans and Democrats have little overlap.
You might say it is a mistake to draw parallels. The conflict in Northern Ireland is over religion, whereas in the United States it is over politics. Our conflict is nonviolent, unlike the Troubles. But the divide in Northern Ireland was and is political, not theological. At its core is a political conflict over the identity of Northern Ireland: as British or as Irish.
And analysts note the factors present today that increase the risk of violence in the United States.
‘A better path forward’
The parallels run deep.
As with the United States, Northern Ireland was shaped by a history of formal and informal segregation and discrimination. The short-lived, nonviolent civil-rights movement among Catholics was explicitly modeled on the civil-rights movement in the United States.
As in the United States, deep fears drive political conflict. The once-minority Catholic population is now on the cusp of becoming the majority, and Unionists fear their identity as British will be lost with Nationalists in charge. The British government sought an exit from the European Union with hard borders, evoking Catholics’ memories of border violence and fears of a renewed period of Unionist political domination and discrimination.
In the United States, Republicans disproportionately fear America’s changing demographics. As Democrats urge the Supreme Court not to overturn affirmative action, fears grow of the renewed discrimination that will occur if it is.
As in the United States, policing and history (how it is taught and what is memorialized) are key flashpoints in Northern Ireland.
Political violence and violent contestation of political outcomes, once unleashed, are very hard to contain. Political polarization, once deeply entrenched, is hard to overcome.
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February 2022, when the Democratic Unionist Party resigned in protest over the Brexit agreement’s Northern Ireland Protocol and has since refused to nominate a speaker after elections in May.
We need collectively to seek a better path forward before polarized citizens and polarized politicians refusing to engage or negotiate with each other results in a breakdown of the very possibility for democratic politics.
A first step is refusing to broadly stereotype our political opponents and committing to engaging with people across the political divide.