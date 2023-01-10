My Turn | An English teacher's perspective on artificial intellingence
English teachers everywhere are hearing about artificial-intelligence bots that can now write darn good papers for students. Need an essay exploring fatalism from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” or even more personal topics like a story about your grandma’s Chevy Nova? No problem, the English Bot 3000 will do it for you, while you go back to highballs and calypso music a la George Jetson. (Except, you’ll need to wait on the flying car; they’re still working on it.)
At least, that’s the word on the street, and it has secondary and college writing instructors in an existential funk (which is probably fair payback for all those years we depressed students with works like “Waiting for Godot”).
Three times now this semester, college and secondary instructors have emailed me to ask my thoughts on the rise of AI writers, and before the EB 3000 writes a quicker and better response than I can, I thought I had better take a crack at it.
First, in my experience, it’s rare that humans retreat from technology, so since AI writers are likely here to stay, the first order of business is to help students think about them intelligently. The late technology critic Neil Postman once observed:
“All technological change is a trade-off. I like to call it a Faustian bargain. Technology giveth and technology taketh away. This means that for every advantage a new technology offers, there is always a corresponding disadvantage. The disadvantage may exceed in importance the advantage, or the advantage may well be worth the cost. Now, this may seem to be a rather obvious idea, but you would be surprised at how many people believe that new technologies are unmixed blessings.”
He said that 25 years ago, and it still cuts to the quick today, doesn’t it?
So I would say foundationally, let’s help students (and ourselves) think about technology as a mixed blessing at best: What kind of assignments could we imagine would help students see the downsides to letting something do the writing for you? What about writing a love letter using AI? Or noticing that every AI suggestion on your texting app makes you sound more like a customer-service representative each day? (“Thanks for calling. I will try to reach out later!”) Homogeny might be one of the unintended disadvantages Postman warns us about.
And what about the simple pleasure of thinking? One of the rock-star writing teachers of his generation, Peter Elbow, is credited with responding, when asked what he thought about a particular topic, “I don’t know. I haven’t written about it yet.”
So, if writing is thinking, then having AI write for you is a bit like having Dwayne Johnson lift weights for you at the gym: AI short-circuits neurological gains or even the simple pleasure of seeing a shadowy, nebulous idea substantiated through some hard-fought-for words on the page.
But, of course, none of this critical foundation or growth mindset means much to a student who just wants to get a grade and move on in life. I remember a high school acquaintance who told me, “When I write a paper, I go to the thesaurus and choose the most complicated word I can find — and put that on the page.”
That guy would be more than happy to let a toaster do the writing for him. So we have the practical issue of how to compel less-than-willing students to do the work in the first place. And here, I would say there is no cheap fix: The only way to ensure kids write is to actually have them write, to give them feedback and have them write again. (In addition, others have suggested offering complex prompts shaped by class discussions and using closed sources, something AI writers struggle with.)
No teacher has the time to value process, however, if their classes are packed like a burger joint after the football game. So if a college or district creates fast-food, super-sized writing classes, then they should expect to get McPapers, and there’s not much the inundated teacher can do about it.
Finally, though, let’s be open to possible benefits of AI and the shifting scene of composition. Imagine, say, the public-relations person at a blood bank, given the task to send out a plea to get more B+ blood for the bank. In our digital world, that probably means orchestrating words, videos, still images and sound in a complicated multimodal text for the digisphere. So perhaps in the future, composition will be more like managing multimodal contributions from a variety of software applications, including AI writers.
I’m not saying it will create the next Charles Dickens. (It won’t.) But we’re foolish if we think busy professionals won’t value and use such time-saving software. And if we’re preparing students for that workplace ... well ...
Yet, here’s my own final thought about this all: A few years ago, I was in a video-making class, and we used Apple’s GarageBand software to snap together background music for our projects.
Creating little guitar, bass and percussion ditties that did not sound half-bad exactly embodied the sort of technological give and take Postman warned us about: On the one hand, it allowed me to create a polished product far beyond my ability, but let’s be clear:
It never made me a musician.
Steve Rutledge is humanities professor and writing instructor at Parkland College in Champaign.