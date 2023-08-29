I paid just 4.3 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for my electric supply last month. You probably paid 8 cents or more.
Ever since “electric deregulation,” we have been able to choose among suppliers of the electricity itself.
Over the last decade, our Champaign and Urbana “municipal electric aggregation” purchase plans have saved local households a great deal.
This year, not so much.
If you are part of the Champaign group, you are paying about 8 cents per kWh — 60 percent more than the previous contract, which ended in June.
And Ameren’s basic plan, BGS-1, costs almost exactly the same — 8 cents.
Your third option, the one I chose in June, is “Power Smart Pricing.” With this option, we pay hour-by-hour wholesale market prices, which are set and announced a day ahead. So we always know when power will be cheap and when it will be expensive. Prices range from less than 2 cents per kWh to more than 20 cents.
Again, however, my 4.3-cents-per-kWh average cost in July was 45 percent less than the city program’s new 8-cent price, and lower even than last year’s flat price (which was close to 5 cents).
I’ve learned how to keep my electric cost much lower on Power Smart Pricing than any of the fixed-cost options. Below, I will tell you how I do it.
But even if you don’t do everything I do, my analysis suggests that this year you are likely to save money on Power Smart Pricing as compared with either Ameren’s basic service or the city’s negotiated price from Constellation Energy.
Background
Since 2008, I’ve experienced all the major electric-supply options available in the Ameren region. Recently, I tabulated my experience.
After deregulation, I continued on BSG-1, Ameren’s basic service, because Ameren made some modest concessions to those of us who had chosen electrical home heating, enticed by Illinois Power’s offer of a special low price if we did. Illinois Power’s Clinton nuclear power plant had excess capacity in winter that it promised to sell to us at a price that made electric heat very competitive with gas or oil furnace heat.
That special low price disappeared as a consequence of deregulation, which separated electric generation from electric delivery. Our heating costs tripled.
Then I supported the municipal electric aggregation option at Champaign City Council meetings. For years, I saved money participating in the city’s plan. I still believe that municipal electric aggregation is an important option for us. Just not this year.
In 2017, when I became aware of “real-time pricing,” which Ameren calls Power Smart Pricing, I decided to try it. And not just to save money.
Hourly pricing alerts us to how we can help make the nation’s electric grid more efficient. Time-of-day pricing rewards us for being just a bit careful about when we run power-hungry devices.
From late 2017 until June 2022, I was a Power Smart customer. (It appears in the “electric supply” section of our monthly bill as “RTP-1,” for “real-time pricing”).
Until late 2021, I did better on Power Smart than I would have even on Champaign’s very favorable plan. But then turbulence entered the electric market.
So in June 2022, I returned to the city’s plan — and enjoyed considerable savings on it last year. Champaign’s multi-year contract with Energy Harbor delivered power at a bargain price during last year’s market turbulence.
Both the city’s plan and Ameren’s Power Smart (until late 2021) resulted in power at less than 5 cents per kWh (for just the power itself; we all pay basically the same amount to Ameren for “delivery” to our buildings).
I think the 5-cent price level is still attainable.
Why? Because the hour-by-hour electricity spot market appears to me to be back closer to the pre-2021 “normal.”
Another important reason is that Ameren’s Power Smart gives us not just one but two ways to lower our bills.
A matter of time
A close look at our electric bill reveals that we all pay not just for the number of kilowatt hours we use, but also for when we use them.
I paid just 0.6 cents per kWh last month for my transmission service charge. Ameren’s basic fixed-price plan now charges 2 cents per kWh for that charge. That same 2-cent surcharge is built into all fixed-price plans, including municipal aggregation plans such as the new Champaign contract that took effect this month.
That charge is supposed to reflect when we use our power. And this makes sense.
Electric-supply companies have to match our highest regional demand, which tends to occur around breakfast (wintertime) or dinner (summers). At those hours, the electric grid is under maximum stress.
Knowing this, in July, I consciously pushed down the transmission part of my bill (as well as my per-kWh price) by cooling my house more in off-hours, then letting the temperature rise during grid-peak hours. I use no A/C in late afternoon or early evening, even on the hottest days. Ceiling fans were sufficient to keep me comfortable.
You can’t save by doing that on fixed-price plans — the 2 cents for transmission and 6 cents for the power itself hit you for each and every kWh you use.
By doing most of my dehumidification and cooling between 2 and 6 a.m., when prices were less than 3 cents per kWh, I also slept better in a cooler house.
But here is an eye-opening fact: Even if I had run my A/C full tilt during the worst grid hour last month, my total cost per kWh on Power Smart would still have been below 8 cents — the fixed price most of my neighbors are paying.
Worth a try
Power Smart could lower your bill and reduce our region’s need for new power-generating capacity. Even if you aren’t as careful as I am, you are unlikely to do worse on Power Smart than you are on Ameren’s BSG-1 or Champaign’s plan. Power Smart is available to everyone in Ameren’s service regions.
Real-time pricing does what markets should do: It creates incentives for us to learn how to be comfortable while using electric power more carefully.
If we want to move toward a greener world, we need to do our part to make the regional and national electric system work better. Power Smart rewards us financially for thinking a bit about when to turn our heat and air conditioning on and off, up or down.
Ameren is doing a terrible job of explaining Power Smart Pricing. Their website gives out confusing, misleading and sometimes flatly incorrect information. For a month, I have tried to get Ameren to fix obvious, glaring errors in the “Bill Compare” feature of their Power Smart page. I have made no progress.
But Ameren does publish, daily — online and by phone — the price per kWh, hour by hour, for the next day.
Last Thursday, for example, during the recent heat advisory, the Power Smart wholesale price was less than 3 cents per kWh from midnight to 7 a.m., but between 2 and 7 p.m., it ranged from 15 to 21 cents.
Still, the average price during even that very stressful day was still below what you are paying if you are on BGS-1 or a municipal plan.
Thus, Power Smart seems to me an attractive option for most central Illinois residences this year.
My advice
Try to cool and heat at times of day when the rates are low. Get your house comfortable before breakfast and dinner so that you can avoid using so much power to heat or cool your house during the grid’s high-demand hours. You’ll pay less up front. And on Power Smart, you can also avoid the higher transmission service charges that everyone on fixed-price plans must pay.
Best of all: If you try Power Smart and don’t like the results, you can always return to the city’s plan. That’s what I did from July 2022 to June 2023, when I took a year off from Power Smart because the city’s negotiated fixed rate was so attractive. That is no longer the case.
Power Smart may be our best way to fight climate change and save some money. Hour-by-hour pricing appears to be “the market,” actually working, sending us supply and demand signals, rewarding us for using our heads to manage our electric demand better.