The NAACP Champaign County Branch executive committee is very excited to be hosting our annual Freedom Fund program fundraiser at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom. This would have been the 44th year for our banquet, which we’re unable to host in the traditional face-to-face format due to COVID-19, which still remains a concern for many citizens in this community.
The strength of our branch lies in two things — our rich, 107-year history and our loyal membership. So we’re asking those who attend this year’s online fundraiser to help us continue doing the important work we do — either by buying an ad that will be placed on our branch website for a full year or making a donation to the branch in the amount of $50 or more.
Where will your money go? The vast majority will be put toward helping defray the high costs of the first year of college for graduating high school seniors at Centennial, Central, Rantoul Township and Urbana.
Our scholarship program, in its second year, is one of the initiatives we’re proudest of and helps fulfill the branch’s broader mission — to serve the people of Champaign County through our programs and services while promoting and enhancing civil rights, political empowerment, economic development, educational excellence and outreach as it relates to health and our youth.
The theme of this year’s Freedom Fund program is “Education Is Our Passport to the Future: Where Do We Go from Here?”
We’ve booked an award-winning speaker to deliver the keynote address — Dr. William A. Sampson, a professor of public policy at DePaul University and the author of several books, including “Black and Brown: Race, Ethnicity, and School Preparation.”
Throughout the book, Dr. Sampson examines the crucial role Black parents play as teachers in the home. Parental involvement in the education of children — like being there to help them with their homework — plays an important part in the academic success of students, even when the parent doesn’t completely understand the assignment.
It nonetheless sends a powerful message to the child — that homework and schoolwork are very important.
As a retired educator myself who taught for nearly 30 years, I agree with Dr. Sampson’s points — that parents working with their children, supervising their time, encouraging them, challenging them and questioning them are all essential.
We welcome and encourage all parents to attend this Zoom Freedom Fund program. Part of it will be devoted to showcasing the talents of a few of our students in our Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics scholarship program.