Several times recently, I saw or heard my name used as a racial slur.
The most jarring was in an article about Urbana schools’ “Language of Inclusion Guide,” which sanctions the use of the name Karen to describe a “privileged, entitled, intolerant or defensive White womxn, also known as White-supremacist womxn.”
The Karen meme started out as humorous slang for a woman who was demanding, annoying and — since Karen stopped being a popular baby name more than 50 years ago — usually middle-aged or older. Its meaning soon morphed into a darker accusation, directed only toward White women, of racism.
Now, our local school administrators have not just officially endorsed that pejorative, but have made it even more malicious by defining a Karen as a White supremacist.
It’s obvious that language is important to Brandon Caffey, the administrator who assembled the guide. He recommends a whole vocabulary of new terms and spellings that are supposed to reflect a commitment to inclusion, tolerance and non-discrimination.
It’s puzzling, then, why he believes it’s acceptable to hijack a woman’s name to promote a stereotype that is racist, misogynistic and ageist.
He has plenty of company, including nationally syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts. In his July 2020 column titled “Karen’s got a gun,” Pitts invoked the insult so often (nine times in 12 paragraphs) that he received hundreds of complaints. One reader asked how he would like it if the name Leonard became the popular slang for a pedophile.
Pitts’ reply in his follow-up column was that he wouldn’t give it much thought and that we just needed thicker skins. He concluded with a smug, “There’ s nothing wrong with being Karen. Just don’t be a Karen.”
Pitts can assure us that this isn’t personal, but that doesn’t change the fact that this type of insult wouldn’t be tolerated in any other context. I doubt that Pitts or Caffey would ever use a typical name from any other ethnic group as a blanket term to describe bad behavior by people of that race or culture.
As expected, some of my objections are personal. I cringe when friends joke about me or anyone else being “a” Karen. The stigma is so ugly that I use my middle name when placing a coffee order to avoid the stares. At functions where I’m given a name tag, I hide it in my purse.
A friend showed me an ad for a Karen Halloween mask (“Scare all your friends with your big hair and narrow mind!”). I offered a polite laugh because expressing my real feelings would have branded me as intolerant, defensive and, of course, a Karen.
Even if I were a Sue or a Leonard, though, I would still be disturbed by the double standard.
In a society where people are shamed for making unintentional “micro-invalidations” and lose their jobs for using the wrong pronouns, the Karen slur shouldn’t be excused. There’s nothing “inclusive” about recommending language that’s used to label and vilify each other.
All of us could improve the discourse by rejecting negative terms that are based on a person’s identity. Those who feel compelled to criticize others could at least focus on their offensive behavior and leave their skin color — and age and gender — out of it. Urbana school administrators could do the same by removing the divisive definition of Karen from their glossary.
Better yet, maybe we could abandon all the judgmental jargon and rely on our actions, not our language, to show how enlightened we are. The 1.1 million Karens in this country may never get our good name back, but we would be grateful for any efforts that might make this tiresome fad go away.
Until then, if you see me in Starbucks, call me Sue.