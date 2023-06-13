The University of Illinois continues to barrel ahead with plans to construct and operate a nuclear micro-modular reactor at the Abbott Power Plant on the Urbana-Champaign campus. All residents in the Champaign-Urbana-Savoy metropolitan area should be deeply concerned.
This reactor would be built by the university’s private partner, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. The proposed test reactor would be the first one produced by USNC to be constructed in the U.S. In fact, USNC has yet to place its reactor in operation anywhere, so its application is untested and the accident risk is unknown.
The UI started the licensing process in July 2021 when it sent a letter of intent to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The university must still obtain a permit from the NRC to construct the nuclear reactor, and then a license to operate it.
According to one document submitted to NRC, the university hopes to receive a construction permit by June 2025, and an operating license by June 2027. Other university narratives have suggested a more aggressive timeline.
I am a professor emeritus at the University of Illinois and have long been active in local environmental matters. Along with other concerned local environmentalists, I have been urging university administrators and the board of trustees to reconsider the proposed location of the test reactor. Silence has been their only response.
My concerned environmental friends and I have also asked the Champaign City Council, the Urbana City Council and the Savoy Village Board to protect the life and health of their citizens by opposing the location of the reactor. Unfortunately, those local governmental bodies appear to be indifferent to the risk presented. To my knowledge, they have done nothing.
‘Unsafe and ill-conceived’
The proposed on-campus location of the reactor is unsafe and ill-conceived. There are many residential dormitories, apartments and student houses on or near the campus that house the university’s large student population. Furthermore, the nuclear reactor would be situated in the center of a metropolitan area that has approximately 150,000 residents.
Railroad tanker cars with explosive/flammable contents travel the railroad tracks that run next to Abbott Power Plant. A derailment could throw train cars and their contents tumbling down the hill toward the reactor, with catastrophic results. The recent East Palestine, Ohio, train disaster provides stark evidence of what a train derailment can lead to.
The Three Mile Island (1979), Chernobyl (1986) and Fukushima Daiichi (2011) nuclear disasters teach us that no nuclear installation is fail-safe. They also serve as a good lesson for the disastrous consequences that can flow from a nuclear accident.
There are other locations away from significant population centers that could be used as a site for the university’s reactor, and that would still afford university students easy access to the reactor for educational purposes. These locations include other university-owned lands in more remote areas and the nuclear power plant in Clinton.
Perhaps the university could even partner with the current owner of the Clinton plant or some other nuclear-energy company, or a nuclear-energy agency such as Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont.
The risks of siting the nuclear reactor at the proposed location far outweigh any possible benefits. Neither convenience nor the reactor’s small contribution to the university’s power supply (publicly represented to be about 10 percent of its total electricity needs) justifies risking the health and safety of tens of thousands of people.
Worst-case scenarios
A major accident at the proposed reactor site next to the Abbott Power Plant on the university campus would lead to the following devastating consequences, among others:
1. Radioactive particles would be released and would quickly spread across the campus and the surrounding community.
2. Some or all of the campus and the surrounding community would likely have to be closed.
3. UI students, faculty and employees, as well as residents in the surrounding community, would suffer short-term and long-term health problems.
In short, the university, Champaign, Urbana and Savoy communities are essentially serving as guinea pigs for a novel nuclear reactor. At the least, the risks associated with a major accident could be eliminated by moving the reactor to a remote location. Plans for similar types of such reactors in Canada call for them to be placed in a remote location.
My local environmental friends and I do not object to innovations in nuclear technology. However, any new technology should be thoroughly tested and have a lengthy track record of safe operation before a reactor is deposited in the middle of a population center.
Local residents concerned about the proposed location of the test reactor should contact UI President Timothy L. Killeen and Chancellor Robert L. Jones, and urge them to consider off-campus locations away from population centers for the location of the test reactor. Copies of any emails or letters sent to Killeen and Jones should be forwarded to the NRC at any of the addresses below.
Objections to the proposed test nuclear reactor, including objections to its proposed location on campus, may be lodged with the NRC by sending emails to William.Kennedy@nrc.gov and Adrian.Muniz@nrc.gov, or by sending letters to NRC, Document Control Desk, Washington, D.C. 20555-0001. All communications should reference Project No. 99902094.