The recent passing of the Hon. George S. Miller prompts this homage to his admirable life. Both professionally and personally, Judge George was exceptional. He graduated in psychology from Northwestern University in 1950, married and almost impulsively entered Harvard Law School. He earned his juris doctor in 1955, then served in Korea from 1955-’57 with the U.S. Army.
George returned to Chicago to practice law. Two sons and a daughter expanded his family as he found his calling in litigation. He devoted 10 years to trial work with a prominent Chicago firm, including a memorable case defending General Motors. For whatever reason, he responded to a search by Champaign law firm Thomas, Mamer & Haughey for a new litigation partner. Despite an unimpressive application, his credentials won him the job.
“Two law-related pursuits where I had never pictured myself were teaching and the bench,” George told me in 1982. “I felt I lacked the patience to teach, and never considered the bench.”
However, when Judge Harold Baker asked George to take over his trial advocacy course at the UI College of Law, George found he loved teaching, and taught the course for 22 years. And when a circuit judgeship came open in Urbana, friends urged George to apply. His credentials and reputation won him appointment by the Illinois Supreme Court.
George was robed in 1981 and served until his 1999 retirement. His circuit colleagues were Judges Creed Tucker (presiding), Harold Jensen and Robert Steigmann. In my opinion, those iconic 1980s judges headlined a golden era in Champaign County jurisprudence. Now, only Steigmann survives, serving with distinction on Illinois’ Fourth District Appellate Court.
George was initially indecisive about the bench: “A judge cannot be expressively opinionated — as I tend to be. But where there are controversies, someone with objectivity must decide.”
He found the bench “stimulating ... an opportunity for research, reflection and learning anew.” Also, “courtroom procedures should be based on decorum and formality. ... People involved should have a feeling of privacy and safety.”
Beyond that, Attorney Marc Ansel states that George held attorneys to high standards in his courtroom, and could have a short leash in focusing maladroit litigators onto core issues.
“He had an active mind,” observed Ansel (who also taught the Trial Advocacy course for 15 years), “and although his attention might seem to be diverted, his fingers were always on the pulse of the proceedings.”
George believed the legal system worked and that juries almost always reached the right verdict.
No judge is universally loved; in each trial, there is a loser. In 1997, one disgruntled loser entered Courtroom C of the Champaign County Courthouse during a jury trial and hurled a lit Molotov cocktail at Judge Miller. George cut his head ducking behind the desk, and one fleeing juror turned an ankle as the courtroom emptied.
The bomb melted George’s laptop and charred much of the room’s woodwork. Immediate changes in courthouse security resulted, and George gained national notoriety as the firebombed judge.
Quite apart from this startling incident, George’s acerbic wit was ever present. If humor were to surface during a trial, it would probably be in Courtroom C. During one boring trial, the usually stern Miller peered out over his glasses and queried counsel about an objection in such a way that jurors, attorneys, clients and gallery all broke into laughter — a breath of fresh air at a stagnant point in the proceedings.
George married his second wife, Diane Katsinas Pelafos, in 1976, and that love affair lasted until Diane died just four weeks before George’s passing. He and Diane enjoyed an extensive circle of friends; they loved to dine out and travel, including internationally.
George: “I enjoy reading. Suspense stuff. And skiing, which takes your mind off everything except getting down the hill.” George especially favored brief getaways to Grand Beach, Mich., “where I’m not hearing the news every night. It’s rejuvenating up there.” His final trip was to that spot.
George was honored by the Champaign County Bar Association in its second “Pillars of the Bar” class. He was known for his intellect, sharp until the end. He was a principled and astute jurist.
I commented to George’s fellow pillar, attorney Glenn Stanko: “George was a fine judge, finer man.” Stanko replied: “I agree wholeheartedly with your characterization. I always valued my relationship with him, on and off the bench.”