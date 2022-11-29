I am the arraignment court judge in Champaign County, and I set most of the bonds in criminal cases. On Sunday, The News-Gazette published a Letter to the Editor from a Champaign resident who claimed to have observed “bond court” and concluded that “all of the accused people were overwhelmed, confused and overlooked,” that “no one had explained the details of the bond court process or what was to follow,” and that it seemed like the attorneys and the judge “were all just reciting a boilerplate template to clear their dockets as quickly as possible.”
It does not appear that the court proceeding this person observed was in Champaign County, because that description bears no resemblance to our arraignment court (it is not called “bond court” here). We take great pains to explain to everyone who appears the charges against them, the possible penalties, and the rights and obligations that they have. When we set a bond, we make sure the person understands that bond order and, if a bond is set that the person will have difficulty posting, that the reason is always related to a serious concern about the likelihood the person will appear in court or the danger that the person poses to another person or the community.
The Sunday letter complained that “it seemed unfair that someone who wasn’t a danger to others would have to remain locked up in jail until their actual trial just because they couldn’t afford the bond amount” and asked, “why do we lock them up for not paying the courts,” but these criticisms do not reflect our actual practice in Champaign County, where we do no such thing. The bonds set in our Champaign County courts are always based on individual factors for those individual cases and those individual people.
If the letter writer, or anyone else in our community, would like to see how we set bonds, I welcome you to attend arraignment court during any court business day at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom K on the second floor of the Champaign County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., U.
I am proud of how our courts in Champaign County address the criminal bond decision, and if you observed it, I believe you would see why.