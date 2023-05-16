Doing the right thing is not always easy. This is particularly true when no one is looking.
In professional sports, referees and umpires are used to ensure that the rules are followed and that plays are correctly and appropriately adjudicated. Without such unbiased judgment, many games would unravel into total chaos, with players engaging in arguments and fights that serve no one’s best interests.
Asking players to make calls in real time is unrealistic. Judging whether a ball arrives to the first baseman’s glove before the batter’s foot strikes the base is often too close to call from the players’ perspective.
The same can be said about whether a tennis ball strikes the line to be called in or out. Technology has been developed and deployed to capture such fine information, ensuring that the right call is made. Instant replays in football and hockey make it easier for referees to eventually get the call right.
Then there is golf, the Game of Kings, where players are responsible for tracking their score and abiding by the rules of the game. If a player signs his or her scorecard with the numbers incorrectly added, the penalty could be disqualification. If the player violates some procedural rule while on the course, they are expected to acknowledge the infraction and self-impose the associated penalty.
This happened recently at a local qualified for the U.S. Open at the Illini Country Club in Springfield.
Over 80 golfers were vying for the five spots available to play in a final qualifier for the U.S. Open championship.
Tommy Kuhl, a fifth-year senior on the University of Illinois golf team, shot a course-record 62. During his round, he had inadvertently fixed aeration marks on the green, which is a rule violation. Though no one else observed the transgression, Kuhl self-reported and was disqualified.
Kuhl is an Illinois native, growing up in Morton, just outside of Peoria. Though always a great ball striker, his short game needed some polish when he arrived on campus. He worked hard, making steady progress to now become one of the top golfers in all the NCAA. He was recently selected to represent the United States on the Arnold Palmer Cup team.
By Kuhl disqualifying himself, he demonstrated character and principles that will serve him well for the rest of his life. Though he will not play in this year’s U.S. Open, he is most certain to play in one in the future, once he begins his professional golf career. He may even find himself in the winner’s circle for this, or other professional golf events.
More importantly, he is already a winner in life. He is a person who can be trusted to do the right thing, even when no one else is looking.
On Monday, the Illini golf team embarked on its quest for a national championship, something that has eluded Mike Small during his illustrious coaching career. The team is stacked with five starters who can compete with the very best in the nation. They even have reserves who would start for every other Big Ten team.
No matter the outcome, Kuhl is already a champion, not only on the golf course, but in life.
Golf is an unforgiving game, when one bad stroke can undo dozens of other superb ones. Yet when one does the right thing in life, the final score is always good.