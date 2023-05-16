It is time to ask the question: Is all inflation bad?
I hope we can agree that the part that is driven by corporations raising prices simply to produce record profits for their wealthy CEOs and stockholders while hurting middle- and lower-class families is bad for the country.
For almost every industry sector — food distribution, energy, transportation, health care, finance and others — their own SEC filings show all-time-record profits since the pandemic. A recent study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City shows half of the record inflation in 2021 and into early 2022 can be attributed to corporate price increases not attributable to rising demand.
We all remember when CSX and other large railroad companies, after reporting staggering profit levels, pleaded poverty in trying to deny sick leave to their employees. So, yes, half of the recent inflationary increase attributable to corporate greed is bad.
But if prices go up because unemployment is at record lows and wages for middle- and low-income workers rise so they are making something close to a living wage, is that a bad thing? The answer is no, and here is why.
The most massive welfare program by many factors in the U.S. has been the transfer of wealth to the upper class by those working for poverty wages to provide cheap goods and services to the better off. A recent Rand Corp. study clearly documented that if we had maintained the more equitable income distributions that characterized the U.S. economy in the three decades after World War II, the growth in the economy would have added $47 trillion (with a T) to the wealth of Americans in the lower 90 percent of income.
Instead, since 1975, that $47 trillion has gone to those in the top tiers of income. To be more granular, a Black man making $35,000 today would be making nearly twice that much if the increase in economic wealth from 1975 to now had been distributed as fairly as it was from World War II until 1975.
The result is that millions of Americans are working full time and not making anything close to a living wage. I invite you to visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator — livingwage.mit.edu — to see what that is for a single parent raising a child, as well as other types of families, in your county.
The experts at MIT regularly update the formulae, which account for food, housing, child care, transportation, taxes and a host of other costs, producing a living-wage figure by county that would enable a family to have access to adequate food, housing and child care, while being able to pay for needed transportation and taxes.
In Champaign County, the MIT living wage for a single parent raising a child is just over $34 an hour. For a two-parent family with two children, both parents each need to earn $24 an hour. For that family if only one parent works (for those who support the stay-at-home mom or dad approach), the one working parent would need to earn $38 an hour.
Given current minimum-wage requirements, earning a living wage would require at least two full-time jobs for most.
What if we paid every full-time worker in America a living wage and bit the bullet on an initial jump in prices, knowing that we are ensuring no family goes hungry or homeless and children get decent care? Now that would be good inflation.
It would also be good for the economy in general, as all of us get to participate fully in driving growth. Those of us with greater means would pay a bit more to eat out, buy things and entertain ourselves, but our less-fortunate community members would still be able to live a decent life and more fully and fairly participate in our economy.
Let us embrace good inflation and encourage the Fed to not follow the time-worn path of solving inflation on the backs of the poor and middle class by causing a recession that, like every recession before it, will cause the greatest harm to those who can least afford it.