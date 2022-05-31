The National Rifle Association and many owners of firearms are under the impression that there is a constitutional right to own guns. The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution reads as follows: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be abridged.”
In the first legislation dealing with firearms, the National Firearms Act of 1934, Congress banned the private ownership of machine guns and sawed-off shotguns and rifles. It was enacted largely in response to organized and gang warfare at the time. The ban remains in effect.
The next federal legislation that regulated firearms, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, enacted a 10-year ban on assault rifles and multiple-round magazines. In 2004, the ban was regrettably allowed to expire.
Four years later, in 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in District of Columbia v. Heller, in a narrow 5-4 ruling regarding the Second Amendment, held that the District of Columbia could not, in effect, prohibit the ownership of handguns.
Operationally, Justice Antonin Scalia’s written majority opinion in the Heller case uses semantics to completely eliminate any meaningful consideration of the “well regulated” language of the main clause of the Second Amendment. Noted for his “strict constructionist” approach, it would seem that Scalia opted to ignore the times during which the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791.
The new nation was confronted with two serious internal public-safety situations — slavery in the South and White expansion into the newly won Northwest Territory. In the former, it was the fear of a revolt of enslaved people. In the latter, it was the resistance of the Native American peoples who had occupied the area for thousands of years.
In both instances, it was understandable that the dominant Whites wanted the right to organize into “well regulated” militias for their defense. What a tragic misapplication of this “right” is apparent today. Militant gun owners are now allowed to assume that gun ownership is an absolute and virtually unlimited right.
How does this relate to the polarized state of the United States of today, at war with itself? We find ourselves awash in firearm violence by dangerous individuals and regionally based White-nationalist militias. The Three Percenters, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, etc. — as well as uncountable numbers of local “militias” that are anything but “well regulated” — shades of the Ku Klux Klan.
Given the above, the prevailing interpretation of the Second Amendment not only makes no sense today but also has been a major contributor to the tragic mess facing the nation.
The fact that the 1934 legislation still stands, and that the 1994 ban on “assault rifles” stood unchallenged in the federal courts for 10 years, strongly suggests that Congress does have the right to regulate firearms.
One would have thought that the horrific school shooting in 2012 at Sandy Hook in Connecticut would have been enough to elicit meaningful action. Tragically, it was not. Now, a decade later, after scores of additional school shootings, a second unimaginably horrific repeat has occurred in Uvalde, Texas. How much more can we stand?!
Congress should quickly consider some version of the following: a) require federal registration of all high-powered, semi-automatic rifles, carbines, etc., limited to magazines holding no more than 10 rounds (assault-style weapons); b) institute a volunteer federal buyback of the above, financed through a small reallocation of the appropriation for the Department of Defense; c) prohibit ownership or possession of such firearms to anyone under 21, and ownership of extended magazines for all firearms; and d) ban all market handguns, pistols, etc., with magazines of more than 12 rounds, as well as off-market extended magazines for regular handguns and pistols. Period.