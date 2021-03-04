Monday began a new chapter in my 52-year broadcast career. Last fall, after our FCC licenses were renewed, I let my corporate bosses know I was ready to retire sometime early in 2021. Larry Perrotto and Paul Barrett asked me to continue on air with WHMS and WKIO — plus work on some projects and retain my seat on the board of directors — which I agreed to do.
I am thrilled that the candidate I recommended as my successor has become the new broadcast general manager.
I hired Grant Thompson for his first radio job at the original WKIO (Oldies 92) when he was a student at Parkland College. His career over the last 23 years has been a delight for me to follow.
Grant is an excellent leader and teacher. He understood early on my definition of commercial radio — we’re a sales organization that embraces and enhances the products we produce while at the same time working overtime to serve our communities.
Grant’s track record of success in our industry — and the fact that he grew up here — makes him a perfect fit to lead our stations in 2021.
Forty-three years of broadcast management in C-U has flown by quickly. I had no idea when I agreed to move from Southern California radio in 1978 that I would still be living here decades later.
As the years rolled on, staying in the area became an easy decision as my family and I have been so blessed by this community.
My wife, Linda, retired after 38 years in reproductive medicine at Carle. My daughter, Jennifer, teaches second grade at Barkstall and joins me on the air several mornings a week. My son, Christopher, began a career in commercial lending at Hickory Point and most recently became a lending officer in Dallas.
The opportunities afforded me, both in my career and philanthropically, have been awesome.
My bosses in C-U through the years — Bill Earman, Ernie Huls, Jeff Balding, John Foreman, Stevie Jay, John Reed, Larry Perrotto and Paul Barrett — have each given me the chance to create community-first, focused radio.
Any success I’ve had in C-U radio has been because of a significant key ingredient.
I have always been surrounded by coworkers who have made me look good each and every day.
It’s been my staffs who helped create and execute game plans. They did it in 1979, when K-104 went from worst to first in the ratings, and throughout the ’80s, when we did so many cool Illini promotions.
And they did it again after the news of Feb. 4, 1990, when they were told on a Sunday morning that we were blowing up the K-104 franchise to become Oldies 92. That staff put together one of the most successful runs in the country by an oldies station from 1990-99. That success led to Tak Communications selling the station for a market-record $7 million.
The staff at WDWS/WHMS/WKIO welcomed into their world a guy named Mike Haile who had been a competitor across town for 22 years.
Watching what our staffs have done over the last 20 years has been a treat. Keeping our News Talk format relevant year after year. Evolving our Lite Rock franchise as music tastes changed. Reinventing our third signal, the re-booted WKIO. Producing outstanding sports radio as the definitive “Voice of the Illini.” Covering the news that affects our communities every day. Having an “open mike” opportunity for community issues. Maintaining a philanthropic commitment unmatched in the marketplace. Creating marketing solutions for our business community.
We have a team that delivers on listener and advertiser expectations each and every day without fail.
Our staff has an exciting future with Grant in the leadership role.
I was a grade schooler when my dad took me to the WHB radio studios in Kansas City (home of the World’s Happiest Broadcasters). I was hooked on this career. Thank-you East Central Illinois for helping to make my broadcasting dreams come true.