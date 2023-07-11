Taking a swing here at the question asked in Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s Big 10 column the past two weeks — What’s your level of confidence that we can become a less-divided nation? — is political scientist Tracy Sulkin, dean of the University of Illinois’ College of Media.
There is no denying that we find ourselves in an era of deep polarization. As others have noted, there is no inherent self-correction mechanism in democracy, no guarantee that the pendulum will eventually swing back to a less-polarized United States.
However, I remain optimistic about our potential to weather the current challenges. It is hard not to be confident about the future when you work every day with young people. I find our students to be clear-eyed about the problems we face and eager to put their knowledge, energy and technological acumen to work to solve them.
In thinking about polarization and how to understand and address it, I see three dimensions as particularly important to consider.
First, institutions matter.
The rules that govern our political system — including how we select winners in congressional and presidential elections, draw legislative districts, finance campaigns and so on — all have the potential to affect levels of polarization, and we should be attentive to this.
Innovations often happen close to home. For example, local communities across the country are experimenting with options like expanding proportional representation in city or county elections, with large districts that elect multiple members, enabling more voices to be heard and increasing the likelihood of coalitions and compromise to get things done.
Second, deliberation matters.
There is substantial evidence that providing people with structured opportunities to engage with others who sit across the political aisle pays off. Interaction with others in an environment of respect and mutual exchange reduces animosity and the ability to “disagree without being disagreeable,” and the solutions generated by such groups are often more moderate and durable.
Such interactions can occur via the programming of organizations such as Braver Angels, or more informally within communities and groups. And opportunities to connect matter not just for members of the public. Political scientists have shown, for example, that legislators who travel together for congressional business are subsequently more likely to work with each other on other legislative matters.
Importantly, universities play a critical role here. Classrooms, student organizations and residence halls provide opportunities for students from across the country and across the world to interact with and learn from people very different from themselves; faculty from fields as disparate as media and communication, political science, psychology and computer science do research that identifies the features that distinguish effective deliberative settings from those that are less so; and many collaborations with community partners are informed by mutually-held goals to enhance participation in civic life.
Third, the big picture matters (... but so does the small picture).
Discussions of polarization on the national scene dominate political rhetoric and news coverage, and, faced with steady stream of that content, it can be easy to begin to feel hopeless about the situation.
At the same time, it is important to remember that there are signs of progress, or, at least, continuity. Bipartisanship is not dead — on matters routine and more consequential, members of Congress often work across the aisle.
The American people want to see change in the current state of affairs — public opinion research consistently show a desire for reduction in polarization. Closely divided politics need not mean a deeply divided populace. And democracy is at work, with smart and well-meaning people from across the political spectrum coming together to try to solve the problems of polarization.
So, while daunting challenges lie ahead, so too does the possibility of a less-polarized future, and I remain cautiously optimistic that positive change is on the horizon.