In the aftermath of the controversy around Dr. Sundiata Cha-Jua’s “Real Talk” column in The News-Gazette, in particular his Oct. 23 article regarding the politics and character of Terrence Stuber and Herschel Walker, I was left wondering about the state of African American politics in general, but in our community specifically.
I confess it is frustrating that we live in a time where those who continually perpetuate falsehoods such as “The 2020 election was stolen” or “There was no riot on Jan. 6” are given any serious credence or space in public discourse. But I am even more discouraged at the threads of anti-intellectualism and neo-liberalism present in Black public spaces and discourse.
As a proudly ordained clergy within the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest Black denomination and only one grounded in social justice; as well as being perhaps the only openly pro-Black, progressive, left-of-center pastor in our community, I believe it is my duty in the spirit of Amos 5:24 and John 8:32 to speak out in defense of the Black radical voices and thought in the spirit of Jesus of Nazareth.
Radical voices have always been an integral part of our community and our universal quest for freedom. From Jesus to the Black Panther Party, the Black radical tradition has been responsible for many of the freedoms we take for granted.
It wasn’t moderates trying to find the truth in “both sides” or right-wing perspectives on traditional values that gave us the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, union rights, anti-lynching laws and free breakfast programs for kids, redefined Blackness for a generation, or provided police reforms across the nation, but rather those who sought to think and move outside of normative means.
It was not moderate preachers trying to “just preach the Bible” who showed us God is Black, on the side of the oppressed; led anti-slavery revolts; and provided leadership in civil-rights movements and Black Lives Matter protests, but radical voices who understood their assignment in the tradition of prophets of old and the work of Jesus.
Yet, we constantly seek to put out this light which has shined throughout our history. We are living in dangerous times were those who have a prophetic voice are consistently silenced not only by voices that disregard the truth and facts to circumvent democracy, but also by the very community it is supposed to defend, enhance and uplift. It is almost as if we are ashamed by this amazing aspect of our culture.
Perhaps this is the deeper truth I need our community to own: We struggle with outspoken radical Black voices that neither center Whiteness nor dry White tears. It is akin to living in a Southern town before the civil-rights movement in that Blackness can neither be loud, radical or poignantly powerful.
The expectation has become speak softly and “not upset them folks,” or we default to the notion that the Black community is deficient (i.e. “If only we did better”).
I want to be fair in this moment and acknowledge that not everyone can be a radical voice for myriad reasons, but this does not negate the effect of isolating those voices that truly speak from a place devoid of fear, anti-Blackness and the centering of Whiteness.
Perhaps if more of our community spoke with the boldness of Dr. Cha-Jua and those like him, then being seen as radical would be normalized and not considered an anathema in our space.