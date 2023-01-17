In a Jan. 10 column (“Abolish the last vestige of feudal government in Illinois”), John Bambenek made his case for the abolition of township government. His premise — that township government is a large, unnecessary expense — is a result of him having a problem with Mahomet Township, and it is not at all reflective of reality.
What does township government do, exactly?
- The township supervisor is responsible for general assistance payments to the indigent, who have no other means of support. Without the township support, these people become homeless and are a greater burden on society. The supervisor is also responsible for paying the bills for the township and the road district and for taking and resolving the complaints within the township.
- The township assessor is responsible for the correct assessment of property values so each property owner pays his fair share of the collective bills that other taxing bodies (schools, towns and cities, drainage districts, etc.) generate. Without the assessor’s services, there’s no money to pay for necessary societal needs.
- The road district is responsible for maintaining the roads, ditches and bridges within the township’s borders. This includes repair of those roads, ditches and bridges, plowing the roads during the winter and maintaining the vehicles that maintain the roads. This maintenance generates a plethora of bills that the supervisor has to pay.
In addition, the highway commissioner and the township supervisor are responsible for maintaining the files necessary for all Freedom of Information Act inquiries as well as the bookkeeping for all audits, not to mention payroll records. Trustees audit the bills monthly and vote on all necessary actions for the township.
The people’s choice
The big question then is: What does this cost the taxpayers? Taking a sample from various townships, I found the average cost of doing all of the above functions comes out to less than 10 percent of the total tax bill. The amount of the tax bill in Champaign Township and road district combined was about 3.5 percent.
Is that a large amount of money to pay for all of the things township government does? This, of course, is for the individual to decide.
The fact is, a township government is the closest a person can get to a true participative government, one which represents the least number of people and can, thereby, be more responsive to an individual’s needs than can a larger government plagued by bureaucracies.
Can you call up the county to get something done in your neighborhood in a timely fashion? Do you get someone who says “We’ll get that taken care of right away?” Probably not. A request has to go to a supervisor, who has to take it to a committee to see if something can be done.
In most townships, the person who answers the call is the person who will take care of the problem because the township is a small government.
The Illinois Legislature, in 2019, set up McHenry County in northern Illinois as a test for consolidating townships. In April 2021, McHenry voters were allowed to vote on whether all the townships and road districts in the county should be dissolved and absorbed by the county. The results startled everyone except those who are involved in township government.
The people voted more than 4-1 to maintain townships and road districts. The voters were not convinced that townships were unnecessary or too expensive.
An open book
The way in which township officials are elected may seem arcane to some, but it is proscribed by law at the state level. It is true the people chosen to run are selected by a caucus, but every political party can have a caucus, and there is even a mechanism by which an individual can run for a particular position as an independent.
If there is only one slate of candidates to choose from, that is due to the laziness of the opposition in not putting together their own slate of candidates, not because of some machinations of party insiders.
Most townships are very small in population, very rural in nature. The people who take on the roles of supervisor and highway commissioner are often older and retired. They have more time to take on the responsibilities of government, and when those positions are filled by younger people, they often do it on a part-time basis because jobs, careers and families demand most of their time.
The officials are not always very tech-savvy and so do not maintain websites and a social-media presence. Hiring someone to do that can be expensive, and one thing most township officials want to do is to keep expenses down, so websites and social-media presence are not high priorities and get neglected.
Mr. Bambenek says township government lacks accountability. All meetings are open meetings, and anyone who can maintain civility is welcome to attend and comment. There is an annual town meeting where all eligible voters are urged to attend to find out what the issues for the past year have been.
Freedom of Information Act requests are usually answered before the deadlines — five days, according to the act — and other information is readily available just for the asking.
Township officials are, by and large, only interested in helping the residents of their townships have the best lives they can have, with the least interference from government. We want to help the indigent, maintain the roads, etc., and I believe that can only happen with small government.
Abolishing the townships in favor of large, impersonal governments represented by municipalities and counties would only exacerbate any problems, not solve them.