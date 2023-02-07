The concepts of strength and weakness have become backwards in today’s politics. To illustrate the normal understanding of strength and weakness, consider a situation that most parents of teenagers will find familiar (or in my case, from my experiences as a high school teacher).
You ask a teen to do something that may be difficult and unwanted, and you predictably receive pushback. While there are a variety of ways to proceed, the oversimplified choice would be (1) calmly discussing the situation with the youth, trying to understand and respect their perspective, explaining your rationale and making small adjustments if necessary to reach the ultimate objective; or (2) exerting your dominant position as a parent (or teacher), possibly with threats, perhaps by raising your voice, with no regard for their perspective, until they ultimately submit, likely with a fair amount of resentment.
Carrying this example further, when are you most likely to choose one of these options or the other? Perhaps, in a given moment, you are in a good mood, confident and in control when you face this situation. Another time, it is at the end of a long and frustrating day, and you are completely drained when you find yourself facing an obstinate teenager.
Obviously, the first scenario is more likely to result in the first course of action, while the second scenario usually fits with the second option. And often, in the aftermath of the latter, upon reflection, we may regret acting in such a way. We would likely consider it “a moment of weakness.”
In this situation, as the parent (or teacher), you are the authority figure, but you still are aware of the preferred course of action. Even in this power dynamic, you are expected to “be the adult in the room.”
Flipping the script
Such an approach should be even more apparent in situations among equals: coworkers, friends, family members. We all understand how people of strong character should interact even in times of disagreement. And when we fall short of that, we recognize it as weakness.
Yet, in today’s political discourse, unlike other areas of life, many consider the desire to understand and work with the other side to be a sign of weakness. Meanwhile, dismissing the other side and being obstinate is perversely considered a show of strength. In our current politics, too many seek to dominate rather than collaborate.
Our organization, Braver Angels, seeks to change that mindset. We bring together individuals from opposing sides of the political spectrum to foster mutual respect, even in circumstances of passionate disagreement.
Developing skills for such interactions is not easy, and they must be strengthened. To be clear, this is not “going along to get along,” which would entail betraying one’s convictions. Rather, it is finding respect for, and possibly even areas of commonality with, those who have the opposite convictions. This is most definitely a sign of strength because it is incredibly difficult.
I have been involved with Braver Angels for over two years and have participated in a variety of workshops and discussions. Yet, I readily admit that it is not easy to practice what I preach.
Work to do
Just recently, I had my own “moment of weakness” during an intense conversation with a close friend. I allowed my conviction that I was right to take control. I was also overconfident in my skills at having difficult conversations.
It was not until it was too late that I realized I was trying to dominate and convince, rather than listen and understand. Then, as my efforts to “win” failed, I became frustrated and agitated. This moment of weakness was a humbling reminder that having such conversations about deeply held opposing beliefs, while maintaining respect is not easy.
Finding common ground with someone you vehemently disagree with takes an incredible amount of personal strength.
This strength is what Braver Angels works to develop. It is easy and weak to dismiss those who disagree with us; to seek refuge with only those that share our worldview. Conversely, it takes courage and strength to venture out and engage with those that think differently from us.
At the local level, Braver Angels of East Central Illinois is committed to fostering that courage and strength; through holding respectful dialogues among our members, and also developing programs and initiatives for the local community at large.
We are striving to avoid our home becoming a weak and divided collection of people; instead, we desire to build a community where strong disagreements exist but are addressed with respect and civility, helping that community grow, unified and strong!