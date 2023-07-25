People are leaving Illinois in droves. From April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, the state has lost over 230,513 people. It is not just people; IRS data shows that Illinois is high on the list of states losing business as more and more companies leave the state.
This has caused the poverty rate in Illinois to climb to 12.1 percent just last year. Just this past year, 91 of 102 counties lost population. Champaign fared better than most, losing 166 residents. Our neighbor to the east, Vermilion County, lost over 900, while Lake County to the north lost over 3,000 and St. Clair County to the south lost over 2,300.
Why is this happening?
Taxes, government spending, cost of living, education, crime and government corruption.
Taxes:
- Illinois has the highest collective (state and local) tax rate in the nation, more than three times that of Florida. We have the second-highest real-estate taxes, more than double that of half the states. We have the second-highest gas taxes.
Government spending:
- The new budget is $50.4 billion, but still shorts the pension system by $4 billion. The state pension system is still $140 billion in debt.
Education:
- The most recent budget effectively killed the Invest in Kids tax-credit scholarship program, which affects the Black community.
Crime:
- The SAFE-T Act was pushed through without proper debate and actually makes things worse. It has been denounced by numerous county state’s attorneys, sheriffs and chiefs of police.
Government corruption:
- Every year, Illinois ranks as one of the most corrupt states. Since 1973, four former governors have gone to prison.
There is also a lack of equal representation. Extreme gerrymandering has caused all power to be absorbed into one county — Cook. This means the other 101 counties lack a true voice in how Illinois is run.
There is a solution, and it can be found in the U.S. Constitution, Article 3, Section 4. In short, the formation of a new state.
So in reality, we can leave Illinois without moving. New Illinois is pursuing the formation of a new state separate from Illinois.
New Illinois is a concept of organizing the majority, if not all of the 101 counties outside of Cook County and forming a new state. This effort has received some media attention from The Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune and other national media, except here in Champaign County.
This is not a secession effort nor a referendum. It is a process that takes legislative action. The last time a new state was added this way was in 1863, when West Virginia entered the union.
The process has multiple phases.
New Illinois has taken the first steps. In 2018, 2019 and 2021, a resolution seeking consent for the new state was introduced in the General Assembly.
A resolution does not require the governor’s signature. After passage, it is sent to the U.S. Congress. Upon obtaining the consent of Congress, a provisional government is put in place until elections can be held the following year.
Negotiations are held between the two states and the federal government to determine assets, debts and boundaries.
On Oct. 17, 2020, New Illinois made a public statement by declaring its independence from the state of Illinois. (Again, you probably didn’t hear about it because local media deemed it unimportant).
Now, some claim that Illinois needs Cook County as an economic driver. Not true. If we were to split, New Illinois would be around 15th or so in population and have a greater GDP than Indiana.
If you want to find our more, go to newillinoisstate.org. There you can also sign up and volunteer. If you want more local info, go to New Illinois Champaign County Committee on Facebook. You can also email me at bortas2002@yahoo.com; put “New Illinois” in the subject line. I thank you for your time.