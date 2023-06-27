Thanks to Robert White, Champaign Park District Executive Director Sarah Sandquist and the staff for hosting Juneteenth Day on June 17 in Douglass Park.
The community came together and it was indeed a celebration enjoyed by all. It was very well-attended by our senior citizens, grandparents, moms and dads with children of all ages.
The atmosphere and sounds in the park that day made for a family reunion-like celebration. As I walked around, I saw a very diverse crowd of people enjoying themselves. People were happy to see one another. They were from different communities in and around Champaign.
There were also a large number of vendors from different community organizations — members from our local health care facilities, social services, mental-health services and others — talking to community members as they passed by the different tables, networking, sharing useful information and supporting each other.
Juneteenth is such an important and significant day in our American history and should continue to be celebrated and commemorated by all people, especially Black people. On June 19, 1865, the enslaved Black people in Texas were finally informed that they were free by Union Gen. Gordon Granger, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
This day represents the end of slavery in the United States and is also a reminder of the long struggle for freedom and equality that Black people have faced.
Celebrating Juneteenth as a national holiday is a way for all people — not just Black people — to learn and honor the resilience and perseverance of our Black ancestors who fought and, in many cases, died fighting for our right to freedom, and to recognize our ongoing fight for justice and equality.
By commemorating Juneteenth, Black people can also reclaim their history and culture that was often erased or ignored in the mainstream narratives.
In recent years, Juneteenth has gained more recognition and has been declared a federal holiday. Black people celebrating the day is not only a way to honor their past, but also to celebrate the present and look toward to a better future.
Therefore, we must — as Black people — work to protect Juneteenth by making sure that this national holiday celebrating the end of slavery continues to educate all of our school-age students about Black history, which is American history as well.