My Turn | Long buildup to 2024 GOP convention will be anything but conventional
Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. President Joe Biden has hinted that he expects to run again, but neither side of a 2020 rematch is assured. Consider Trump first.
Trump’s position as an ex-president with a 1-1 record seeking to return to office is odd, but not unprecedented. Democrat Grover Cleveland barely beat James Blaine in 1884, barely lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888, and then avenged that defeat in 1892, unseating Harrison with an assist from a Populist candidate who stripped away Republican support.
Conventional wisdom would say that Trump’s path to a third nomination requires piling up cash and nailing down prominent endorsements, cashing in IOUs from candidates he helped. That second ingredient is arguably a weak point, as many of Trump’s high-profile allies lost their races earlier this month.
Moreover, Trump ceaselessly defies patterns and norms. As he jostles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for headlines and fellow partisans’ hopes, the most important question might be whether, or when, he is indicted, by whom and for what.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has just handed off at least two stands of investigation of Trump to a special counsel, but the mingling of political and tactical does not thereby vanish.
Would Trump be more harmed or hurt, politically, if the Biden Justice Department charges him with crimes connected to document mishandling at Mar-a-Lago? Charges connected to the Jan. 6 riots could also be construed as politically motivated, but the crimes would probably be harder to downplay as trivial, or deflect with rebuttals about double standards. However, the case seems much harder to make, notwithstanding the months-long House select committee’s efforts.
Many Democrats would welcome Trump atop the GOP ticket in 2024, as they see him as damaged and easy to beat. Is the Biden White House targeting a major rival, or biding its time, to keep the GOP tied in Trumpian knots for as long as possible?
The new House Republican majority will surely demand that Garland name a second special counsel to take over investigations of Hunter Biden, including his apparent monetizing of his family ties.
In short, the long buildup to the next Republican presidential convention will be anything but conventional.
Brian Gaines is a professor of political science at the University of Illinois.